MONTROSE — Saturday afternoon features delicious drinks, unique shopping, and live music at this year’s Montrose Wine Walk. Treat your mom for Mother’s Day Weekend with local shops, beautiful scenery, and wine vendors, of course!

This year’s Wine Walk runs Saturday, May 13, rain or shine, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Festival favorites return with their wines, ciders and beers for the 2023 Montrose Wine Walk. Stroll through historic downtown Montrose and sample a variety of wines, craft beers, and tasty bites from local vendors.

Attendees will also enjoy live music from Upstate New York’s Sydney Irving, an up-and-coming rock artist with a pop appeal who won Best New Artist at the Syracuse Area Music Awards, and Bryon Rood, a singer/songwriter from the Montrose area who also owns and operates Rood Guitars.

The annual wine walk is a wine festival spread throughout the beautiful town of Montrose that benefits The United Way of Susquehanna County. Instead of having an all-enclosed event, they take advantage of the spaces in town and feature vendors, wineries, and musicians.

Participating wine/beer/cider vendors include:

Lucchi Family Wine Cellars

Grovedale Winery

Deep Roots Hard Cider

Joe Perry’s Winery

Staggering Unicorn Winery

Hidden Creek Vineyard & Winery

Maiolatesi Wine Cellars

The Ol’ Country Barn, featuring the Kulpmont Winery Tasting Room

2 Dogz & A Guy Brewing

Antler Ridge Winery.

The shops and restaurants in downtown Montrose will be open for business, ready to welcome Wine Walk shoppers.

Also, don’t forget to visit the many event vendors, such as: AromaTheraPutty; Cakes by Anna; Carried On Primitive Home Décor; Clarks Maple Syrup; DeHaven Family Farm; EJK Concessions; Farm Nest Finds; The Fringes Nook; Bang Cookies; Hope~Soaps~Love; Keystone Farms Cheese; Little Bumblebee Crafts & Creations; Livie Belle Bowtique; Mister Rick’s Pretzels; Rhonda’s Soap Box; SquirreLee Made; Sweet Cheeks Confections; Timber Reflections; Women’s Resource Center; Ruff Dog Rescue Northeast; Young Living Essential Oils; Ray’s Porketta.

Those with general admission tickets also get a tasting glass and a wristband. VIP guests will enjoy an advance entrance from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and an insulated wine tumbler. Buy general admission and VIP tickets at montrosewinewalk.com. General admission tickets are $25, VIP tickets are $40. *Service fee added to online ticket sales.

Advance tickets are also available at all NBT locations in Susquehanna County, including My Cuppa Coffee at 158 Church St in Montrose and Andre & Son True Value on SR 706 in Montrose.

There will be ample parking in the downtown area, and ID required to receive a wristband and glass. Tickets will also be available at the gate, located on Public Ave, for $30.

Montrose Wine Walk proceeds benefit the United Way of Susquehanna County and supports programs like Real Men Read; 2-1-1; Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library; Nurse’s Pantry; Pre-K Counts; Little Free Library; Summer Learning Initiative; and Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program; along with support for safety net and community impact programs focused on “Helping Children Do Well.” For more information on United Way of Susquehanna County programs and ways to support its mission, visit unitedwayofsusquehannacounty.org.

The 2023 Montrose Wine Walk is sponsored by The Sipe Agency; Claverack Rural Electric & Revolution Broadband; FirstEnergy Foundation; Resource Environmental; Ken Rauch Excavating; Williams and more.