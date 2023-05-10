The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced its latest class last week, and it’s a diverse group that has a little bit for everyone. In general, the class is more modern than many of those of the past, recognizing artists that were actually active after 1975. This is a fun development for the Rock Hall. They have exhausted just about every worthy artist from before the 1980s who is deserving of such esteem. It’s time to move into a new age.

After seeming like an improbable inductee for years, Kate Bush will have her name added to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s honorees. She’s of the MTV era, but her peak as a notable name may have come just within the past year or so when “Running Up That Hill” was used in Stranger Things. That newfound hype was probably the massive push her candidacy needed. She’s certainly worthy, so hopefully this inspires people to look beyond the appeal of the Stranger Things song and discover more of her work.

There are few more respected musical artists in the industry than Sheryl Crow. After legendary singer-songwriters like Carly Simon and Carole King were inducted in recent years, Crow’s nomination and possible induction seemed like the real deal. And why not? She had the string of hits that you would hope to see from a Hall of Famer. “All I Wanna Do” and “Everyday Is a Winding Road” have been standards of pop radio for my entire life.

The first woman of color to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer is Missy Elliott. She is only the third woman overall to claim that first-ballot distinction, following Janis Joplin and Madonna. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has been trending in the direction of recognizing rap artists for some time now, and Missy is among the greats in that genre. Her run in the early-2000s made her one of the most influential and popular artists of her time, and hits like “Get Ur Freak On” continue to have a cultural impact.

The Hall of Fame is doing good work in restoring the legacy of new inductee George Michael, who endured vitriol and homophobia throughout his career and beyond. Considering he was one of the most popular music acts in the world for a decade, Michael’s induction is probably a little overdue. The only unfortunate aspect is that this level of praise didn’t come while he was alive. Revisit Michael’s solo output when you can; It’s littered with some of the coolest tunes of the ‘80s and ‘90s.

Who doesn’t love Willie Nelson? Clearly, the Rock Hall is on board the country train and, since that is the case, you can’t leave out Willie. He has more crossover appeal than one might expect. He’s worked in too many genres to count and has done a lot in defining the spirit and iconography of the American rock star. Nelson’s songwriting career dates back to the fifties, and he continues to be a force nearly 70 years later. After Dolly Parton’s induction last year, it was only a matter of time before Willie would be welcomed in as well.

No inductee in this year’s class makes me more excited than Rage Against the Machine. First, because they are a symbol of the Hall of Fame moving ahead musically and politically, but also because they are extremely worthy. This is a bold choice for the Rock Hall, and one that I didn’t think they would make for a very long time. Rage has embodied the rebelliousness of rock and roll from day one, and seeing that attitude, and the incredible music that followed, be honored is a welcome surprise.

Good for the Spinners making it into the Hall of Fame after multiple failed nominations in the past 15 years. The group has had an extremely long career that continues on to the present, but their peak was clearly the 1970s, in which they recorded their most notable tracks, such as “The Rubberband Man.” Their experimentation with different sounds and trends throughout the entirety of the rock and roll era is the Spinners’ most impressive attribute.

The Hall likes to recognize those artists who help propel genres forward, without necessarily being a part of the mainstream wave of those genres. DJ Kool Herc did that for hip hop decades ago, and he is now being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as an influence. Similarly, inductee Link Wray set the stage for hard rock and metal through his cutting-edge use of feedback back in the 1950s.

Three artists are receiving the Hall of Fame’s musical excellence award, including disco queen Chaka Khan, prolific session musician and producer Al Kooper, and Elton John’s songwriting partner, Bernie Taupin. This trio will be given the full Hall of Fame treatment at the induction ceremony. In the case of Chaka Khan, expect a rousing performance and a speech to match.

Don Cornelius is being recognized by the Hall of Fame for the creation of Soul Train, the most important showcase of Black artists to ever hit TV. The Hall of Fame inducted Dick Clark years ago, so Cornelius is long overdue for this induction. He has passed, but the legacy of Don Cornelius remains complicated. Though his career is clearly worthy of the honor, assault allegations made against him have cast a shadow over his work.

To help you understand these inductees a little better, below are a few songs you might want to check out (or remind yourself of) to prepare for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction in the fall. The Hall’s broadcast deal with HBO seems to have fizzled, meaning that the induction could become a more accessible event going forward. Let’s hope.

