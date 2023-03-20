Jim Mirabelli of NEPA Pizza Review tests out the hot wing pizza at Daisy’s Café in Dickson City that features a hint of sliced celery. See what he had to say about the menu at this charming restaurant in NEPA Pizza Review’s video and article.

Daisy’s Café offers a cozy eatery to sit down and relax or grab something good on the go. Their hot wing pizza offers a different bite than your run-of-the-mill Pennsylvania hot wing pizza. In addition to the pizza, the establishment is also known for their homemade pierogis and Texas wieners, which NEPA Pizza Review also gives a taste-test!

Watch the video for Mirabelli’s thoughts then click here for the full review on Daisy’s Cafe in Dickson City!