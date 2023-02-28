Where to Find Pagash Pizza with NEPA Pizza Review

What’s up Weekender nation?! Chances are if you’re from NEPA and on social media, you’ve probably seen a ton of posts about Pagash Pizza since the Lenten season began.

Pagash is a NEPA-centric pizza tradition that is a modern adaptation of traditional Slavic Pagach which is a thin dough pocket filled with mashed potatoes, cheese, and sometimes cabbage. Pagash is simply mashed potatoes on pizza! There aren’t rigid rules when it comes to this starchy spud delicacy! It comes in round, square, single, or double crust. One thing is for sure, you’ll get your fill of potatoes, butter cheese, and carbs!

The Pagash craze is sweeping the 570 and is exploding in popularity. Customers are demanding it and pizzeria operators are adding it to their menus. What used to be a Friday only treat is being added year-round in some shops. I have composed a list and map of about 200 local restaurants serving potato pizza! Check the map to find great Pagash near you!

While I don’t eat a lot of Pagash myself, I do recommend checking out Pagash Reviews on Facebook who had a vast potato pizza review resume. I’ll also add that my readers continually cite Ferri’s Pizza in Moscow and Happy Pizza in Plymouth as having the best potato pizza year after year. What is your favorite Pagash?

— Jim Mirabelli, NEPA Pizza Review