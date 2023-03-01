Sam’s Oscar Outlook: Best Adapted Screenplay

entertainment

This year’s best adapted screenplays are based on an interesting crop of source materials, from single characters to classic novels. I typically prefer an original screenplay, but the nominees in this category are still imaginative and insightful. Each of them build on the stories and characters they are based on, which is not as simple of a task as one might assume.

Thirty-six years after the original film came nowhere close to a screenplay nomination, “Top Gun: Maverick” crashed this race as one of two sequels in the running. My favorite part of this script is its commentary about a human’s relationship with machines. In this case, the quarrel is between a traditionalist like Pete “Maverick” Mitchell and the automated world that is swiftly encroaching on his way of life. It’s stunning that this movie is even half as smart as it is.

The other sequel in this bunch is “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” Referring to this as a sequel is somewhat disingenuous, as I believe there are no clear references to the original “Knives Out” film in this script. Nevertheless, getting another story about Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc is such a gift to the cinematic landscape. Can we get one of these every year? Rian Johnson just does not miss. He continues to find ways to subvert tropes while still paying homage to his influences.

“Living” is more of a remake than anything else, as the screenplay for it is based on Akira Kurosawa’s classic film “Ikiru.” This time around, the story is set in 1950s London. Writer Kazuo Ishiguro was born in Japan but raised in Britain, so he has a unique perspective on this story that pulls from both sides of his upbringing. Most notably, this is the screenplay that finally propelled veteran character actor Bill Nighy into the Oscar race.

“Women Talking” is based on the novel of the same name by Miriam Toews. I had assumed this would be a standard film with morals I have heard a million times, but I was extremely wrong. I’ve not seen many films that are as thoughtful and empathetic as “Women Talking” and the fact that it is written from a female perspective adds a legitimacy to the messaging that really makes it stand out. Sarah Polley did an incredible job adapting this material. If the universe has any sense of justice, Polley will be delivering a victory speech.

“All Quiet on the Western Front” is a very loose interpretation of the classic World War I novel. If you want the best possible retelling of the novel, you will want to watch the 1930 version (which I prefer). This version tells a different story that portrays the political climate of Germany more readily and is very much a passion project for writer-director Edward Berger. He and his collaborators took creative liberties, but it is an adaptation after all.

Nothing ever feels secure in the best adapted screenplay category. In the past few years, this has been a category where the winning momentum has shifted gears at the last moment. Last year’s best picture winner “CODA” was a late-breaker that needed a screenplay win to establish itself as the overall frontrunner. Could we be in for a repeat of that narrative with “All Quiet,” “Top Gun” or “Women Talking?” Or will we get a major shocker by way of “Glass Onion” or “Living?” The waiting is almost over.

To read more of Sam Zavada’s Oscar coverage, click here.

The Weekender
NEPA's #1 Source of Arts and Entertainment News
Previous articleWhere to Find Pagash Pizza with NEPA Pizza Review

Related articles

Sam’s Oscar Outlook: Best International Film

entertainment The Weekender -

When an international film is nominated for any other award besides the one that is specifically carved out for it, it is most likely going to win this award. If an international film is nominated for best picture, you simply have to pick it in this category. Following those rules, this is the easiest category of the night. If you’re looking for a slam dunk pick in your Oscar pool this year, this is the one.

Read more

Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen drop a new music video

City Life The Weekender -

(SRO) Looking for a true rock & roll fix? Try the newly released single and eye-popping video for “Why Would You Say Such A Thing” by Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen.

Read more

Celebrate 50 Years of Dark Side of the Moon with Brit Floyd at F.M. Kirby Center

entertainment The Weekender -

WILKES-BARRE — Brit Floyd returns to the stage on May 21, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. to perform a brand-new production celebrating 50 years of the ground-breaking and iconic musical masterpiece The Dark Side of the Moon. The show will feature classic tracks from the album such as Time, Money, Us and Them and The Great Gig in the Sky.

Read more
© Weekender 2023