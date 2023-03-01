NEPA Live Music List: Weekend of March 2 to March 5

Kick off March with amazing live shows from Stroudsburg to Factoryville. Find your favorite bands and artists at these local venues and special events this weekend from Thursday, March 2 to Sunday, March 5.
***
Montage Mountain
EverClear, LIT, and Fuel for MountainFest
FRI and SAT, MARCH 3 & MARCH 4
***
The Keystone Stage
STAY LOUD with The Crates, Jaclyns Tear-ducts, & the Knottie Boys
FRI, MARCH 3, 7:00 P.M.
–
Traverse the Abyss
SUN, MARCH 5, 5:30 P.M.
***
Groove Brewing
Flannery & Wiggy
FRI, MARCH 3, 6:00 P.M.
***
Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club
A Zeppelin Thing
FRI, MARCH 3, 10:00 P.M.
–
Chasing Ashlee
SAT, MARCH 4, 10:00 P.M.
***
Mohegan Sun Casino
Boots and Bangs @ Breakers
FRI, MARCH 3, 8:30 P.M.
–
Deuce @ Hive Taphouse
FRI, MARCH 3, 9:30 P.M.
–
CELLAR SESSIONS @ Breakers
SAT, MARCH 4, 8:30 P.M.
–
Down by 5 @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, MARCH 4, 9:30 P.M.
***
Sherman Theater
UnderOath @ Sherman Theater
SAT, MARCH 4, 6:00 P.M.
***
River Street Jazz Café
Disco Risk and Chestnut Grove
FRI, MARCH 3, 8:00 P.M.
–
Dead Janice: The Best of the Grateful Dead & Janis Joplin
SAT, MARCH 4, 8:00 P.M.
***
The Woodlands
Rave Party – 4 DJ’s @ The Streamside Lounge
FRI, MARCH 3, 9:00 P.M.
–
Jeffery James Band @ Executive Lounge
SAT, MARCH 4, 9:30 P.m.
***
The V Spot
Sara and Jesse
THURS, MARCH 2, 8:00 P.M.
–
Room 108
FRI, MARCH 3, 9:00 P.M.
–
Until Sunrise
SAT, MARCH 4, 9:00 P.M.
***
Penn’s Peak
Dead On Live
SAT, MARCH 4, 8:00 P.M.
***
Mauch Chunk Opera House
Jesse Garron’s Tribute To Elvis
FRI, MARCH 3, 8:00 P.M.
–
The Linda Ronstadt Experience
SAT, MARCH 4, 8:00 P.M.
***
Benny Brewing
Dustin Douglas
FRI, MARCH 3, 6:30 P.M.
–
Shameless Duo
SAT, MARCH 4, 6:30 P.M.
***
The Shawnee Inn
The Two Taboo @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for Rhythm & Brews
FRI, MARCH 3, 7:00 P.M.
–
Pocono Duo @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for Rhythm & Brews
SAT, MARCH 4, 2:00 P.M.
–
Regina Sayles @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for Rhythm & Brews
SAT, MARCH 4, 7:00 P.M.
–
Tony Alosi @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for Rhythm & Brews
SUN, MARCH 5, 2:00 P.M.
***
Gin’s Tavern
Proud Monkey Duo
SAT, MARCH 4, 8:30 p.m.
***
The Dock on Wallenpaupack
Tom Riccobono for Fireside Live Series
FRI, MARCH 3, 6:00 P.M.
***
Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant
Chris Strive Music
THURS, MARCH 2, 7:00 P.M.
–
The Antidepressants
FRI, MARCH 3, 9:00 P.M.
–
Dirty Hand
SAT, MARCH 4, 8:00 P.M.
–
Marilyn Kennedy
SUN, MARCH 5, 5:00 p.m.
***
Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake
Strawberry Jam Duo
FRI, MARCH 3, 7:00 P.M.
***
Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre
Dave Cupano
FRI, MARCH 3, 6:00 P.M.
–
Those Acoustic Guys
SAT, MARCH 4, 7:00 P.M.
***
Boulder View Tavern
Bill Hoffman
THURS, MARCH 2, 6:00 P.M.
–
The Frost Duo
FRI, MARCH 3, 6:00 P.M.
–
Tony Alosi
SAT, MARCH 4, 6:00 P.M.
***
Snapper’s Bar & Grill
Bryan Banks
SUN, MARCH 5, 3:00 P.M.
***
Drafts
Lighten Up! Trio
FRI, MARCH 3, 7:30 P.M.
***
Written By: Gabrielle Lang
Did we miss your live music show or event this week? Reach out to glang@timesleader.com to make sure The Weekender knows all about you, your band, or your venue!