NEPA Live Music List: Weekend of March 2 to March 5

Kick off March with amazing live shows from Stroudsburg to Factoryville. Find your favorite bands and artists at these local venues and special events this weekend from Thursday, March 2 to Sunday, March 5. 

*** 

Montage Mountain 

EverClear, LIT, and Fuel for MountainFest 

FRI and SAT, MARCH 3 & MARCH 4 

*** 

The Keystone Stage 

STAY LOUD with The Crates, Jaclyns Tear-ducts, & the Knottie Boys 

FRI, MARCH 3, 7:00 P.M. 

– 

Traverse the Abyss 

SUN, MARCH 5, 5:30 P.M. 

*** 

Groove Brewing 

Flannery & Wiggy 

FRI, MARCH 3, 6:00 P.M. 

*** 

Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club 

A Zeppelin Thing 

FRI, MARCH 3, 10:00 P.M. 

 

Chasing Ashlee 

SAT, MARCH 4, 10:00 P.M. 

*** 

Mohegan Sun Casino 

Boots and Bangs @ Breakers 

FRI, MARCH 3, 8:30 P.M. 

 

Deuce @ Hive Taphouse 

FRI, MARCH 3, 9:30 P.M. 

 

CELLAR SESSIONS @ Breakers 

SAT, MARCH 4, 8:30 P.M. 

– 

Down by 5 @ Hive Taphouse 

SAT, MARCH 4, 9:30 P.M. 

*** 

Sherman Theater 

UnderOath @ Sherman Theater 

SAT, MARCH 4, 6:00 P.M. 

***

River Street Jazz Café 

Disco Risk and Chestnut Grove 

FRI, MARCH 3, 8:00 P.M. 

 

Dead Janice: The Best of the Grateful Dead & Janis Joplin 

SAT, MARCH 4, 8:00 P.M. 

*** 

The Woodlands 

Rave Party – 4 DJ’s @ The Streamside Lounge 

FRI, MARCH 3, 9:00 P.M. 

 

Jeffery James Band @ Executive Lounge 

SAT, MARCH 4, 9:30 P.m. 

*** 

The V Spot 

Sara and Jesse 

THURS, MARCH 2, 8:00 P.M. 

 

Room 108 

FRI, MARCH 3, 9:00 P.M. 

– 

Until Sunrise 

SAT, MARCH 4, 9:00 P.M. 

*** 

Penn’s Peak 

Dead On Live 

SAT, MARCH 4, 8:00 P.M. 

*** 

Mauch Chunk Opera House 

Jesse Garron’s Tribute To Elvis 

FRI, MARCH 3, 8:00 P.M. 

 

The Linda Ronstadt Experience 

SAT, MARCH 4, 8:00 P.M. 

*** 

Benny Brewing 

Dustin Douglas comes to Benny Brewing

Dustin Douglas 

FRI, MARCH 3, 6:30 P.M. 

 

Shameless Duo 

SAT, MARCH 4, 6:30 P.M. 

*** 

The Shawnee Inn 

The Two Taboo @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for Rhythm & Brews 

FRI, MARCH 3, 7:00 P.M. 

– 

Pocono Duo @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for Rhythm & Brews 

SAT, MARCH 4, 2:00 P.M. 

– 

Regina Sayles @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for Rhythm & Brews 

SAT, MARCH 4, 7:00 P.M. 

 

Tony Alosi @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for Rhythm & Brews 

SUN, MARCH 5, 2:00 P.M. 

*** 

Gin’s Tavern 

Proud Monkey Duo 

SAT, MARCH 4, 8:30 p.m. 

*** 

The Dock on Wallenpaupack 

Tom Riccobono for Fireside Live Series 

FRI, MARCH 3, 6:00 P.M. 

*** 

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant 

Chris Strive Music 

THURS, MARCH 2, 7:00 P.M. 

 

The Antidepressants 

FRI, MARCH 3, 9:00 P.M. 

 

Dirty Hand 

SAT, MARCH 4, 8:00 P.M. 

 

Marilyn Kennedy 

SUN, MARCH 5, 5:00 p.m. 

*** 

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake 

Strawberry Jam Duo 

FRI, MARCH 3, 7:00 P.M. 

*** 

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre 

Dave Cupano 

FRI, MARCH 3, 6:00 P.M. 

 

Those Acoustic Guys 

SAT, MARCH 4, 7:00 P.M. 

*** 

Boulder View Tavern 

Bill Hoffman 

THURS, MARCH 2, 6:00 P.M. 

 

The Frost Duo 

FRI, MARCH 3, 6:00 P.M. 

 

Tony Alosi 

SAT, MARCH 4, 6:00 P.M. 

*** 

Snapper’s Bar & Grill 

Bryan Banks 

SUN, MARCH 5, 3:00 P.M. 

***

Drafts

Lighten Up! Trio

FRI, MARCH 3, 7:30 P.M.

***

Written By: Gabrielle Lang

Did we miss your live music show or event this week? Reach out to glang@timesleader.com to make sure The Weekender knows all about you, your band, or your venue!

Gabby Lang
