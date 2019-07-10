Last Friday, the lineup for the Electric City Music Conference and nominees for the Steamtown Music Awards was announced at Stage West. This year marks the sixth conference.

The event featured performances by Joylynne Raye Frie, Joe Lombardo, These Idol Hands, Send Request, Elephants Dancing and The Boastfuls.

“As with everything ECMC-related, it’s all about networking. Everyone should come out to see where they’re playing and what they’re nominated for, but they should also make some connections and mingle with other members of the local music scene,” co-organizer Joe Caviston said in a press release prior to the event.

The music conference will begin with the Steamtown Music awards on Thursday, Sept. 12, and will continue with over 150 artists performing across more than 12 venues from Friday, Sept. 13, to Saturday, Sept. 14. The conference will also feature an educational component with industry professionals.

The lineup of the conference was still being solidified at the time of the Weekender’s deadline. Keep an eye out for it at theweekender.com.

Send Request performs at the announcement party for the Electric City Music Conference lineup and Steamtown Music Awards nominees last Friday. The band was nominated for Punk/Hardcore Act of the Year, the music video for their song “Dr. Dare Rides Again” was nominated for Video of the Year, and their album “Perspectives” was nominated for Album of the Year.
Send Request performs at the announcement party for the Electric City Music Conference lineup and Steamtown Music Awards nominees last Friday. The band was nominated for Punk/Hardcore Act of the Year, the music video for their song "Dr. Dare Rides Again" was nominated for Video of the Year, and their album "Perspectives" was nominated for Album of the Year. Toni Pennello | The Weekender

Toni Pennello | The Weekender

Toni Pennello | The Weekender

Joe Lombardo performs at the announcement party for the Electric City Music Conference lineup and Steamtown Music Awards nominees last Friday. Lombardo was nominated for Acoustic/Solo Act of the Year.
Joe Lombardo performs at the announcement party for the Electric City Music Conference lineup and Steamtown Music Awards nominees last Friday. Lombardo was nominated for Acoustic/Solo Act of the Year. Toni Pennello | The Weekender

Joylynne Raye Frie performs her first ever set at the announcement party for the Electric City Music Conference lineup and Steamtown Music Awards nominees last Friday.
Joylynne Raye Frie performs her first ever set at the announcement party for the Electric City Music Conference lineup and Steamtown Music Awards nominees last Friday. Toni Pennello | The Weekender

Weekender staff members Patrick Kernan and Toni Pennello were each nominated for Music Journalist of the Year. The Weekender was also nominated for Music Publication of the Year.
Weekender staff members Patrick Kernan and Toni Pennello were each nominated for Music Journalist of the Year. The Weekender was also nominated for Music Publication of the Year. Toni Pennello | The Weekender

STEAMTOWN MUSIC AWARD NOMINEES

Best New Artist

Phriend$

Adam Farley and the MGD Crew

Alibi

Ashley Marie Hunting

Bad Liars

Gabby Borges

Garden View

Gus the Savage

Idolizer

Rudy and the Gansetts

Runnin on Whiskey

Sarah Carne

Skakee Ground – R&B Funk

Tatiana

The Maguas

TySoul

Noxen

Paladin’s Death

Acoustic / Solo Act of the Year

Kyle Demko

Joe Lombardo

Frank Marcinkowski

Rick Gilette

Sarah Carne

Alyzza Lazar

Chris Zawatsky

Dan Cusick

James Barrett

Duo of the Year

Chris Shrive / Ashley Marie

Sweetnest

The Husty Brothers

Nowhere Slow Duo

Friendly FYRE

Blue Moxie Duo

Blues Act of the Year

JP Williams Blues Band

Brendan Brisk Blue Band

Merchants of Groove

The Gabe Stillman Band

Kat N’ Randy

Phyllis Hopkins Electric Trio

Country Act of the Year

Flatland Ruckus

Jack’d Up Country

Mike Elward

Runnin’ On Whiskey

Dallas Carter Band

The Casper Band

DJ / Electronic Act of the Year

JBONAX

DJ Hersh

DJ Cryptic

Quoth

Jay Velar

Folk/Americana Act of the Year

Gabby Borges

Dishonest Fiddlers

LittleStarRun

Noxen

Zayre Mountain

Boom Town Boys

Hip Hop/Rap/R&B Artist of the Year

Gus the Savage

AlphaAudio

Lucas Hex

Phriend$

B.O.B. – Bars over Bullshit

Mercy Gang

Indie Rock Act of the Year

Alma Mater

Rosary Guild

Cheap Seats

Black Hole Heart

Esta Coda

The Cryptid

Jam/Reggae/Funk Act of the Year

Jordan Ramirez and the Tribe

Young Lion

Bright Shiny Objects

Shakee Ground

Static in the Attic

Rudy and the Gansetts

Jazz Act of the Year

Justin Padro Jazz Trio

Tyler Dempsey trio

West Third Street Band

Gary Rixner

Marco Marcinko Jazz Quartet

Metal Act of the Year

Slapjaw

Beyond Fallen

Threatpoint

Behind the Grey

Terrorize This!

Royal Hell

Pop/Top 40 Act of the Year:

Black Tie Stereo

The Frost

Kali Ma and the Garland of Arms

Vine Street

The MGD Crew

TySoul

Punk/Hardcore Act of the Year

BrighterDays

Send Request

Crookshanks

Ripped Away

standoff

Stay Loud

Rock/Alternative Act of the Year

The Holtzmann Effect

The Boastfuls

These Idol Hands

The Maguas

Sympotico

E57

Tribute/Cover Band of the Year:

3 Legged Dog

Nu Era

A Proud Monkey

Nowhere Slow

Lost Dogs

Project 90’s

Female Vocalist of the Year

LeahBeth Evans

Amanda Rogan

Ashley Marie Hunting

Cierra Cellerari

Ellie Rosenthal

Gabby Borges

Tatiana Tell

Tiffany Mongiello

Male Vocalist of the Year

Mike Dougherty

Martin Monahan

Vinny Amarando

John Clawson

Tyler Zeiss

Ed Cuozzo

Jordan Ramirez

Eric Ross

Dustin Switzer

Guitarist of the Year

Brandon Rodriguez

Kyle Lukasewicz

Chris Iorio

Dustin Douglas

Jesse Morvan

Mike White

Neil Nicastro

Rob Husty

Bassist of the Year

Rob Santoro

Aaron Kovalich

Bill Vargas

Wayne Kopacz

Mike Capwell

Mark Naples

James Simon

Aron Wood

Drummer of the Year

Tyler Dempsey

Chris Langan

Brandon Ossont

George Pachucy

Seth Mahaffey

Jordan Lupini

Mike Boniewicz

Steven Martin

Auxiliary Musician of the Year

Christian Gratz – Pianist/keyboard player

Derek Nowak – Piano/Keyboard

Frank Gruden – keyboards

Jesse Morvan, trumpet

Mark Woodyat – Violin

Ross Lesoine- Saxophone

Michael Pat Caden – Keys

Brendan Gosson – Fiddle

Video of the Year

Traverse the Abyss – “Blink”

Send Request – “Dr. Dare Rides Again”

JBØNAX – “Stuck On You”

Behind the Grey – “Death Groove”

Alma Mater – “”For Heaven’s Sake”

Tatiana – “Jamie”

Black Tie Stereo – “Miss Romance”

Dustin Douglas – “Precious”

Song of the Year

“Please Release Me” – University Drive

“Not Your Time” – The Frost

“Baby Hold onto me” – Jordan Ramirez and the Tribe

“Fade to Gray” – Alma Mater

“Funeral” – The Maguas

“$macked” – Lucac Hex

“Mud Cricket” – Always Undecided

“Random Circumstance” – Joe Lombardo

Album of the Year

“Heavy Seas and Smashing Skies” – E57

“Perspectives” – Send Request

“Unspoken” – Tatiana

“Clear” – University Drive

“King Bitter” – Esta Coda

“Wound” – Permanence

“Salvation” – Threatpoint

“Fractured” – Alma Mater

Recording Studio of the Year

JL Studios

Papa Bear Studios

Republic Audio Studio

SI studios

After Image Studios

Werleybird Studios

Saturation Acres

Soundmine Recording Studio

Producer/Recording engineer of the Year:

John Roginski

Tom Ferranti

Joe Loftus

Jay Preston

Clyde Rosencrance

Eric Novroski

Joe Wegleski

Dan Malsch

Music Publication/Blog of the Year:

Direct access worldwide

NEPA Scene

Electric City

The Weekender

Highway 81

5-7-0 Press

Access NEPA

Music Journalist of the Year

Patrick Kernan

Mike Evans

Toni Pennello

Rich Howells

Videographer of the Year

Jon Edwards

Justin Goreschak & Ionic Development

Stephen Reuther

Matthias Clafin

Mark Dennenbaum

Michael Belardi

Samuel O’Connell

Music/Concert Photographer of the Year

Keith Perks

Emma Black

Dominique Kożuch

Ryan Mullaney

Scott Kucharski

Emily Sulkowski

Cody Kaczynski

Local Radio Station/Podcast of the Year

97.9x

Alt 92.1

98.5 KRZ

NEPA Scene Podcast

Breakfast With Steve

Lissa’s Local Live Podcast

VMFM 91.7

Local Radio/Podcast Personality of the Year

Popko / Alt Natives

Ferg / Alt 92.1

Lyssa / 98.5 Steve Werner / Breakfast with Steve

Duffy / 97.9x

Lazy E / 97.9x

Live Performer of the Year

Mercy Gang / Clever Clever

Dustin Douglas and the Electric Gentlemen

Traverse the Abyss

Black Tie Stereo

Black Hole Heart

University Drive

Local “Sound Guy”/Sound Engineer of the Year:

Matt Kester

Darren Fernandes

Steve Zampano

Mike Magdon

Will Perna

Justin Padro

