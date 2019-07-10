STEAMTOWN MUSIC AWARD NOMINEES
Best New Artist
Phriend$
Adam Farley and the MGD Crew
Alibi
Ashley Marie Hunting
Bad Liars
Gabby Borges
Garden View
Gus the Savage
Idolizer
Rudy and the Gansetts
Runnin on Whiskey
Sarah Carne
Skakee Ground – R&B Funk
Tatiana
The Maguas
TySoul
Noxen
Paladin’s Death
Acoustic / Solo Act of the Year
Kyle Demko
Joe Lombardo
Frank Marcinkowski
Rick Gilette
Sarah Carne
Alyzza Lazar
Chris Zawatsky
Dan Cusick
James Barrett
Duo of the Year
Chris Shrive / Ashley Marie
Sweetnest
The Husty Brothers
Nowhere Slow Duo
Friendly FYRE
Blue Moxie Duo
Blues Act of the Year
JP Williams Blues Band
Brendan Brisk Blue Band
Merchants of Groove
The Gabe Stillman Band
Kat N’ Randy
Phyllis Hopkins Electric Trio
Country Act of the Year
Flatland Ruckus
Jack’d Up Country
Mike Elward
Runnin’ On Whiskey
Dallas Carter Band
The Casper Band
DJ / Electronic Act of the Year
JBONAX
DJ Hersh
DJ Cryptic
Quoth
Jay Velar
Folk/Americana Act of the Year
Gabby Borges
Dishonest Fiddlers
LittleStarRun
Noxen
Zayre Mountain
Boom Town Boys
Hip Hop/Rap/R&B Artist of the Year
Gus the Savage
AlphaAudio
Lucas Hex
Phriend$
B.O.B. – Bars over Bullshit
Mercy Gang
Indie Rock Act of the Year
Alma Mater
Rosary Guild
Cheap Seats
Black Hole Heart
Esta Coda
The Cryptid
Jam/Reggae/Funk Act of the Year
Jordan Ramirez and the Tribe
Young Lion
Bright Shiny Objects
Shakee Ground
Static in the Attic
Rudy and the Gansetts
Jazz Act of the Year
Justin Padro Jazz Trio
Tyler Dempsey trio
West Third Street Band
Gary Rixner
Marco Marcinko Jazz Quartet
Metal Act of the Year
Slapjaw
Beyond Fallen
Threatpoint
Behind the Grey
Terrorize This!
Royal Hell
Pop/Top 40 Act of the Year:
Black Tie Stereo
The Frost
Kali Ma and the Garland of Arms
Vine Street
The MGD Crew
TySoul
Punk/Hardcore Act of the Year
BrighterDays
Send Request
Crookshanks
Ripped Away
standoff
Stay Loud
Rock/Alternative Act of the Year
The Holtzmann Effect
The Boastfuls
These Idol Hands
The Maguas
Sympotico
E57
Tribute/Cover Band of the Year:
3 Legged Dog
Nu Era
A Proud Monkey
Nowhere Slow
Lost Dogs
Project 90’s
Female Vocalist of the Year
LeahBeth Evans
Amanda Rogan
Ashley Marie Hunting
Cierra Cellerari
Ellie Rosenthal
Gabby Borges
Tatiana Tell
Tiffany Mongiello
Male Vocalist of the Year
Mike Dougherty
Martin Monahan
Vinny Amarando
John Clawson
Tyler Zeiss
Ed Cuozzo
Jordan Ramirez
Eric Ross
Dustin Switzer
Guitarist of the Year
Brandon Rodriguez
Kyle Lukasewicz
Chris Iorio
Dustin Douglas
Jesse Morvan
Mike White
Neil Nicastro
Rob Husty
Bassist of the Year
Rob Santoro
Aaron Kovalich
Bill Vargas
Wayne Kopacz
Mike Capwell
Mark Naples
James Simon
Aron Wood
Drummer of the Year
Tyler Dempsey
Chris Langan
Brandon Ossont
George Pachucy
Seth Mahaffey
Jordan Lupini
Mike Boniewicz
Steven Martin
Auxiliary Musician of the Year
Christian Gratz – Pianist/keyboard player
Derek Nowak – Piano/Keyboard
Frank Gruden – keyboards
Jesse Morvan, trumpet
Mark Woodyat – Violin
Ross Lesoine- Saxophone
Michael Pat Caden – Keys
Brendan Gosson – Fiddle
Video of the Year
Traverse the Abyss – “Blink”
Send Request – “Dr. Dare Rides Again”
JBØNAX – “Stuck On You”
Behind the Grey – “Death Groove”
Alma Mater – “”For Heaven’s Sake”
Tatiana – “Jamie”
Black Tie Stereo – “Miss Romance”
Dustin Douglas – “Precious”
Song of the Year
“Please Release Me” – University Drive
“Not Your Time” – The Frost
“Baby Hold onto me” – Jordan Ramirez and the Tribe
“Fade to Gray” – Alma Mater
“Funeral” – The Maguas
“$macked” – Lucac Hex
“Mud Cricket” – Always Undecided
“Random Circumstance” – Joe Lombardo
Album of the Year
“Heavy Seas and Smashing Skies” – E57
“Perspectives” – Send Request
“Unspoken” – Tatiana
“Clear” – University Drive
“King Bitter” – Esta Coda
“Wound” – Permanence
“Salvation” – Threatpoint
“Fractured” – Alma Mater
Recording Studio of the Year
JL Studios
Papa Bear Studios
Republic Audio Studio
SI studios
After Image Studios
Werleybird Studios
Saturation Acres
Soundmine Recording Studio
Producer/Recording engineer of the Year:
John Roginski
Tom Ferranti
Joe Loftus
Jay Preston
Clyde Rosencrance
Eric Novroski
Joe Wegleski
Dan Malsch
Music Publication/Blog of the Year:
Direct access worldwide
NEPA Scene
Electric City
The Weekender
Highway 81
5-7-0 Press
Access NEPA
Music Journalist of the Year
Patrick Kernan
Mike Evans
Toni Pennello
Rich Howells
Videographer of the Year
Jon Edwards
Justin Goreschak & Ionic Development
Stephen Reuther
Matthias Clafin
Mark Dennenbaum
Michael Belardi
Samuel O’Connell
Music/Concert Photographer of the Year
Keith Perks
Emma Black
Dominique Kożuch
Ryan Mullaney
Scott Kucharski
Emily Sulkowski
Cody Kaczynski
Local Radio Station/Podcast of the Year
97.9x
Alt 92.1
98.5 KRZ
NEPA Scene Podcast
Breakfast With Steve
Lissa’s Local Live Podcast
VMFM 91.7
Local Radio/Podcast Personality of the Year
Popko / Alt Natives
Ferg / Alt 92.1
Lyssa / 98.5 Steve Werner / Breakfast with Steve
Duffy / 97.9x
Lazy E / 97.9x
Live Performer of the Year
Mercy Gang / Clever Clever
Dustin Douglas and the Electric Gentlemen
Traverse the Abyss
Black Tie Stereo
Black Hole Heart
University Drive
Local “Sound Guy”/Sound Engineer of the Year:
Matt Kester
Darren Fernandes
Steve Zampano
Mike Magdon
Will Perna
Justin Padro