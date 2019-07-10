Last Friday, the lineup for the Electric City Music Conference and nominees for the Steamtown Music Awards was announced at Stage West. This year marks the sixth conference.

The event featured performances by Joylynne Raye Frie, Joe Lombardo, These Idol Hands, Send Request, Elephants Dancing and The Boastfuls.

“As with everything ECMC-related, it’s all about networking. Everyone should come out to see where they’re playing and what they’re nominated for, but they should also make some connections and mingle with other members of the local music scene,” co-organizer Joe Caviston said in a press release prior to the event.

The music conference will begin with the Steamtown Music awards on Thursday, Sept. 12, and will continue with over 150 artists performing across more than 12 venues from Friday, Sept. 13, to Saturday, Sept. 14. The conference will also feature an educational component with industry professionals.

The lineup of the conference was still being solidified at the time of the Weekender’s deadline. Keep an eye out for it at theweekender.com.

Send Request performs at the announcement party for the Electric City Music Conference lineup and Steamtown Music Awards nominees last Friday. The band was nominated for Punk/Hardcore Act of the Year, the music video for their song “Dr. Dare Rides Again” was nominated for Video of the Year, and their album “Perspectives” was nominated for Album of the Year. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1__AD13288.jpg.webp Send Request performs at the announcement party for the Electric City Music Conference lineup and Steamtown Music Awards nominees last Friday. The band was nominated for Punk/Hardcore Act of the Year, the music video for their song “Dr. Dare Rides Again” was nominated for Video of the Year, and their album “Perspectives” was nominated for Album of the Year. Toni Pennello | The Weekender Send Request performs at the announcement party for the Electric City Music Conference lineup and Steamtown Music Awards nominees last Friday. The band was nominated for Punk/Hardcore Act of the Year, the music video for their song “Dr. Dare Rides Again” was nominated for Video of the Year, and their album “Perspectives” was nominated for Album of the Year. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1__AD13268.jpg.webp Send Request performs at the announcement party for the Electric City Music Conference lineup and Steamtown Music Awards nominees last Friday. The band was nominated for Punk/Hardcore Act of the Year, the music video for their song “Dr. Dare Rides Again” was nominated for Video of the Year, and their album “Perspectives” was nominated for Album of the Year. Toni Pennello | The Weekender Send Request performs at the announcement party for the Electric City Music Conference lineup and Steamtown Music Awards nominees last Friday. The band was nominated for Punk/Hardcore Act of the Year, the music video for their song “Dr. Dare Rides Again” was nominated for Video of the Year, and their album “Perspectives” was nominated for Album of the Year. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1__AD13261.jpg.webp Send Request performs at the announcement party for the Electric City Music Conference lineup and Steamtown Music Awards nominees last Friday. The band was nominated for Punk/Hardcore Act of the Year, the music video for their song “Dr. Dare Rides Again” was nominated for Video of the Year, and their album “Perspectives” was nominated for Album of the Year. Toni Pennello | The Weekender Joe Lombardo performs at the announcement party for the Electric City Music Conference lineup and Steamtown Music Awards nominees last Friday. Lombardo was nominated for Acoustic/Solo Act of the Year. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1__AD13221.jpg.webp Joe Lombardo performs at the announcement party for the Electric City Music Conference lineup and Steamtown Music Awards nominees last Friday. Lombardo was nominated for Acoustic/Solo Act of the Year. Toni Pennello | The Weekender Joylynne Raye Frie performs her first ever set at the announcement party for the Electric City Music Conference lineup and Steamtown Music Awards nominees last Friday. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1__AD13195.jpg.webp Joylynne Raye Frie performs her first ever set at the announcement party for the Electric City Music Conference lineup and Steamtown Music Awards nominees last Friday. Toni Pennello | The Weekender Weekender staff members Patrick Kernan and Toni Pennello were each nominated for Music Journalist of the Year. The Weekender was also nominated for Music Publication of the Year. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1__AD13236.jpg.webp Weekender staff members Patrick Kernan and Toni Pennello were each nominated for Music Journalist of the Year. The Weekender was also nominated for Music Publication of the Year. Toni Pennello | The Weekender