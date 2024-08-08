Are you an author? Here’s your chance to show off your latest book!

BLOOMSBURG — Calling all authors! Have you published a book? Do you live in or around Northeast PA? Well, the Bloomsburg Fair has an opportunity for you.

The Bloomsburg Fair 2024 is looking for authors interested in staffing the writer’s booth, which is returning to the annual extravaganza for its seventh year. The booth will be up and running at the fair everyday from Saturday, September 21, through Saturday, September 28, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Promote and sell your book. Talk about how you became a writer or why you chose the topic! Sign copies for buyers and connect with like-minded individuals…or maybe your next biggest fan!

The writer’s booth has seen a variety of talented regional authors for this event in the past. They met a lot of new people and sold many books as well! If you’re a writer, you and your work could be there among them next! You do not need to be there every day to participate.

This event is graciously sanctioned and sponsored by the Bloomsburg Fair Association and is a public service to the community. There is no cost to authors who participate.

If you are interested in working the writer’s booth, contact Andrew Shecktor as soon as possible at (570) 317-3585 or by email andrew@shecktor.com.