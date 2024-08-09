Writer’s block. Something all of us scribers get hit with every once and again. A lack of creative passion or flow. A mundane period with little fluctuation. A stale feeling of mere existence.

Now, I sure hope I am not treading in muddy waters here by possibly describing the way you are feeling in your current marriage! Believe me, we have all been there! Which is why I am happily single living with two cats!

Writer’s block is exactly what opera composer Steven Lauddem, played amusingly by Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones), is weathering. That is after recovering from his most recent emotional breakdown following his last epic production. Talking about feeling stuck, now married to his former therapist, Patricia (Anne Hathaway), the couple have seemingly hit a brick wall of their own. Going through the motions day in and day out, cleaning, eating, sleeping, repeating.

Steven is forced to leave the house to get out and socialize. The hermit randomly meets a female tugboat captain ashore for a cold beer. Formerly arrested for stalking, Katrina Trento, played by the always enjoyable Marisa Tomei (The Wrestler) is lovesick and obsessed with the idea of romance. Aren’t we all? I am grabbing what you are throwing sister!

“She Came to Me” is just the style of offbeat comedy that I have come to miss as of late. Big name actors taking a risk on a low budget production for the sake of art. Could you ever imagine superstar Tom Cruise lowering himself to play an everyday man in a low budget project like this one? Yeah, I can’t either. Which is why if I was a betting man, it’s probably the reason none of you have even heard of this one yet. Yes, it is streaming at home now for your information, on Hulu in fact.

“She Came to Me,” and like most glorious surprises do, I am most grateful she did. This movie I mean. R-rated adult comedies like these are few and far between these days. So just like a cone at your local ice cream haunt, we need to scoop it right up and support it, showing the powers that be that we want more where this one came from. After all, I have always said, and it will be inscribed on my tombstone, “I am a double scoop, when you only wanted one!”

”She Came to Me,” starring: Peter Dinklage, Marisa Tomei, Anne Hathaway

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “7 1/2” paws out of 10.