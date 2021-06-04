🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Grammy-winning Country superstar Clint Black is hitting the road with the Mrs. — Lisa Hartman Black — and they will make a stop at the F.M. Kirby Center on Feb. 3 at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $39.50 plus applicable fees and go on-sale Friday, June 11, at 10 a.m.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, tickets are only available online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100.

A Kirby Member pre-sale will begin Thursday, June 10, at 10 a.m. Members can call 570-826-1100 to purchase tickets.

Clint and Lisa Experience pre-show packages are also available online at kirbycenter.org.

It has been three decades since the release of Clint Black’s groundbreaking debut album, “Killin’ Time.” The genre-altering record cemented the country music icon as one of the truest traditionalists in the game and his widespread influence can still be felt in the works of artists today.

Now, the seemingly unstoppable legend is heading out on tour with Lisa Hartman Black.

Having earned 22 #1 career singles, nearly two dozen gold and platinum awards (U.S. and Canada), a Grammy Award, numerous CMA, ACM and American Music Awards, Clint Black has had one of the most storied careers in modern music.

The Houston raised musician has certainly come a long way from the Texas nightclub circuit where he first began.

In his latest effort, “Out of Sane,” Clint Black continues to hold firm in making great music that doesn’t fit a mold or conform to current popularity.