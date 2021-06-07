WILKES-BARRE — FriendlyHart Productions will present No Quarter, a tribute to Led Zeppelin, at the F.M. Kirby Center on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 11, at 10 a.m. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, tickets are only available online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100. A Kirby Member pre-sale begins Wednesday, June 9, at 10 a.m. Members can call 570-826-1100 to purchase tickets.

Tickets prices are: $32.50, $42.50 and $52.50, plus fees.

For over 15 years No Quarter — a tribute to the Led Zeppelin legacy — has been pounding the Hammer of the Gods to Led Zeppelin Fans both nationally and internationally.

This authentic Live Concert reproduction goes far beyond any group of musicians covering the same tunes you’ve heard on the radio for over 4 decades. To do a full tribute, with all of the subtle nuances and authentic look and sound and mannerisms, is comparable to an actor preparing for a character in a film.

No Quarter captures the characters of John Bonham, John Paul Jones, Jimmy Page and Robert Plant and brings each individual member to the stage in their absolute prime. Die hard Zeppelin fans and rock stars they’ve shared the stage with have sworn they were watching the real group live.

No Quarter has been privileged to share the stage with Peter Frampton, Foreigner, Molly Hatchet, Kansas, Steppenwolf, Nazareth, Tesla, Warrant, Jefferson Starship, Eric Burden and the Animals, Eddie Money and many others.

No Quarter is bringing back the magic of a True Led Zeppelin concert to fans all over the world and the response has been overwhelming.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.