By Patrick Kernan pkernan@timesleader.com

From Facebook

DICKSON CITY — With the combination of the NEPA Horror Film Festival and the Scranton Punk Rock Flea Market & Zinefest occurring this June in Dickson City, it’s going to be quite the “spooky summer” just north of the Electric City.

The 12-hour celebration of all thinks punk rock and horror-themed starts at noon on June 12 at the Circle Drive-In, lasting until midnight that day.

With a double-feature screening of Ramones vehicle “Rock N’ Roll High School” and slasher classic “Ice Cream Man,” the event will also feature an appearance from Clint Howard, a star of both films.

The event will also feature performances from Quoth, Wife Swamp, Unstable Minds, World Breaker, Video Massacre, Fat Chance, and The Swims.

Featuring a large number of vendors, the event caters itself to “artistic miscreants, urban makers, music collectors, metalheads, hippies, and punx of all breeds,” according a press release sent by event organizers. Vendors will be celebrating “original art, patches, pins, stickers, vintage clothing, ethically-sourced taxidermy, bone jewelry, retro toys, video games, horror memorabilia and other odds and ends.”

For more information, see the event page for the Spooky Summer 2021 on Facebook.

