NESCOPECK — The annual Briggs Farm Blues Festival will be back this year with its 24th annual festival with a three-day celebration of music coming this July.

From July 8 to 10, the festival will bring a huge amount of blues talent to our area, featuring nationally-established acts, up-and-comers and some of the hottest local bands in the sound.

Festival president Richard Briggs said in a press release that some live music is necessary after the year we’ve had.

“Live music creates a special thread of connection,” Briggs wrote. “There’s no limit to what music can do to bring us all together, and we need that more than ever.”

According to the release, the three-day-festival located at the farm whose name it bears will be highlighting a wide variety of sounds, including “eclectic blues, delta-style blues, Americana roots music, soul and a bit of funk.”

Things get started on Thursday, July 8, with Bret Alexander & Friends, who will be performing songs that will be familiar to you whether you lived through the summer of 1970 or if you’re just a fan of that era, and MiZ will be coming back from Nashville and performing songs from the Grateful Dead’s seminal “American Beuty” record.

Friday brings a stronger focus on blues with headliner Ana Popovic, Lil’Ed and the Blues Imperials, the Campbell Brothers, and Celisse Henderson. Saturday’s headliner, Shemekia Copeland, will come after performances from Victor Wainwright, Mac Arnold & Plate Full O’ Blues and Scott Pemberton.

And these are just the acts on the main stage; the Back Porch Stage will hear performances from The National Reserve, Gracie Curran, King Solomon Hicks, Gabe Stillman, Swampcandy and more.

Tickets are on sale now on the Briggs Farm website, featuring different rates for one, two or three day passes, and an option to rent a space for camping on the farm.