Bon Jovi will be performing in our area on May 22.

Well, sort of.

You know the drill after last summer; New Jersey’s heroes recorded a special concert for Encore Drive-In Nights, a company that specializes in one-night-only drive-in concert experiences.

And two of our local drive-ins will have the show.

Both the Moonlite Drive-In in West Wyoming and the Garden Drive-In in Hunlock Creek. The show starts at 9 p.m. in both locations.

Tickets go on sale at noon on Thursday, April 29, for the May 22 show, and they can be purchased directly through Encore Drive-In Nights’ website.

Ticket prices have not yet been announced for the show, and the company says on it website that they vary per show. Tickets are sold per vehicle, with each vehicle being allowed to have six people in it.

While the show is not live, it was recorded exclusively for Encore Drive-In Nights, so you’ve never seen it before and you won’t be able to see it again.