🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — “The Beatledd Fab Four Hour” — a Friday night tradition on WRKC-FM (Radio King’s College) since 2010 — recently aired its 500th show.

The Beatles specialty program is hosted by Edd Raineri.

“We lost 13 weeks on-air last year due to pandemic conditions, so it took us a little longer to get there,” Raineri said.

Recent special guests on the program have included Bob Eubanks, the promoter who brought The Beatles to the Hollywood Bowl and Dodger Stadium during the height of Beatlemania (he was also the host of “The Newlywed Game” on ABC-TV); Jerry Mathers, aka Theodore “Beaver” Cleaver of “Leave It to Beaver;” Tommy James of “Tommy James & the Shondells;” Dennis Dailey, a collector of Beatles’ merchandise whose collection is worth nearly $3 million; and Vern Miller, a member of “The Remains,” one of the support acts that opened for the Beatles on their final tour in 1966.

The program airs live on Fridays at 7 p.m. at 88.5 FM. It replays on Saturdays at 9 p.m. and Sundays at 8 p.m. It also streams worldwide.