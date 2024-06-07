40 Change Makers in the community will be honored at Light Up the Valley in Wilkes-Barre.

Start off the event at a special pop-up Sunsets on South Main happy hour with Brendan Brisk Band, Susquehanna Brewing Co., and NEPA Cornhole.

Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen are set to perform at 8:00 p.m. in Public Square for Light Up the Valley 2024.

WILKES-BARRE — Free outdoor event, Light Up the Valley illuminates Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square with a dazzling light display, symbolizing the community’s collective efforts to elevate the spirit of the Valley on Thursday, June 13.

Light Up the Valley, now in its second year, is swiftly becoming a Downtown Wilkes-Barre tradition! This year’s event promises even more excitement and festivities as the city lights up the night for 2024.

The evening begins with a special Sunsets on South Main pop-up from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with Brendan Brisk Band set to perform. Susquehanna Brewing Co. will be there with adult beverages and NEPA Cornhole will also have a tournament to kick off the celebration.

Around 7:00 p.m., the crowd will migrate to Downtown Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square to honor the Top 40 Change Makers in the Valley of 2024.

“We open nominations in the spring and really everyone from the community nominates whoever they think are doing really great things for the area,” said Michaela Grundowski, Senior Manager of Program Engagement of the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The Change Maker Awards honors those in our community who consistently strive to make the Wyoming Valley a brighter place through efforts in diversity, equity, inclusion; volunteerism, or innovation, as well as additional efforts that improve overall quality of life.

Michaela said the chamber is excited to recognize each influential name that community members themselves have brought forward to honor. The collaboration between the awards and the people make the bright local event even more enlightening!

After the ceremony, Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen are set to perform at 8:00 p.m. in Town Square. Grab food from one of the nearby restaurants and come watch the show!

“We’re going to have a ton of great things this year,” said Michaela Grundowski.

This year, the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce are also introducing a T-shirt to light up the valley even more, This will support Brighter Journeys, a Wilkes-Barre non-profit with a positive mission.

“Brighter Journeys is a great organization we’ve been introduced to. They really identify needs for families with mental or behavioral conditions. They adjust the gap that is formed to provide resources and support,” said Michaela.

Light Up the Valley is free to attend and open to the public. The event is hosted by the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce offered in conjunction with the City of Wilkes-Barre and the Diamond City Partnership.