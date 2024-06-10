A sea of people and RVs camped out in the lawn in front of the Main Stage at Briggs Farm Blues Festival 2023.

NESCOPECK — Briggs Farm Blues Festival gathers thousands of music fans annually for a collision of genuine deep rooted blues alongside rockin’ contemporary blues music.

Enjoy three days of blues celebration on July 11, 12, and 13 with the expansive 2024 lineup. Families and people of all ages are encouraged to attend for an evening for a full weekend of fun, camping, community, and the blues.

Since 1998, the 450 acre farm near Berwick has welcomed some of the biggest names in the world of blues and American roots music. Each July, Briggs Farm opens its fields and forests to an ever-growing horde of loyal weekend warriors who love music and spending time together on the farm.

Richard Briggs, founder of Briggs Farm Blues Festival said, ”We see a lot of old faces every year at Briggs, it’s a tradition for a lot of people.”

On top of providing a great outdoor music venue with a tremendous view, Briggs Farm Blues Festival always brings an eclectic lineup of aritsts. Experience new music, discover up-and-coming talent, and keep up on the genre at this Northeastern Pennsylvania original.

For 2024, Briggs Farm has planned a number of talented blues acts for their Main Stage and their cozier Back Porch Stage. Here’s a peek at what The Weekender experienced last year when we stopped by Briggs Farm Blues Festival 2023.

SATURDAY, JULY 13, MAIN STAGE LINEUP:

Uncle Lucius headlines the Saturday night show as the final performer of the weekend. Uncle Lucius, an Austin-based band, delivers a fusion of classic rock, blues, and country with a Lone Star twist.

“Keep the Wolves Away,” their most famous song, appeared on the hit TV show, Yellowstone. The video recalls the story of the lead singers father, who was severely inured in a chemical accident on a tanker ship in Galveston Bay. The “wolves” in the song are an allusion to all the things that pursue us, from hunger to bill collectors, sorrow, depression, and addiction.

It’s a powerful song, but only a small part of what makes the band Uncle Lucius so enduring. Renowned for high energy live performances, Uncle Lucius inspires the crowd to stand up, to live, laugh, and dance under the big sky, wherever you are.

North Mississippi Allstars is a blues-rock band who unearths the soul of the Mississippi hill country. Led by brothers Luther and Cody Dickinson, their electrifying performances fuse tradition with modern energy.

A raw, authentic sound that redefines American roots music, the bands 13th album “Set Sail” was nominated for a Grammy Award for the Best Contemporary Blues Album in 2021.

Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel is a mix of musical royalty and road tested rock ’n’ roll veterans.

The star is Duane Betts, son of legendary Allman Brother Dickey Betts. If people can really be compared to fruit, Duane didn’t fall far from the tree. He’s a story-driven guitar slinger who learned music at the feet of the Allman Brothers, literally.

The crowd at Briggs Farm better hang on tight as Duane Betts and his new band, Palmetto Motel, sear the air with an electric sound all their own.

GA-20 is a throwback blues guitar duo channeling the spirit of Chicago blues! Bosted-based band, GA-20 keeps things simple and fierce with scything, growling riffs and driving grooves. GA-20’s blistering boogies and defiant vocals shot them to the top of the Billboard Blues Charts.

Katie Henry may be a young artist — but scratch the surface and you’ll find the likes of John Lee Hooker and Janis Joplin. Katie Henry broke into the New York City blues scene like a lightning bolt. She’ll open the Main Stage Saturday, June 13, and will grace the Back Porch Stage as well.

FRIDAY, JULY 12, MAIN STAGE LINEUP:

Joanne Shaw Taylor headlines Friday’s show! Born to be a rock star, Taylor was raised in the Black Country of England and started playing guitar at age 8, diving head first into B.B. King, Robert Johnson, and Stevie Ray Vaughan.

At age 16, Taylor was asked to tour with Dave Steward of the Eurythmics, and the rest is history! Taylor has cemented herself as one of the most important exports in British blues-rock.

Brandon “Taz” Niederauer is the new generation of guitar shredder. He broke into the music world early and some of the most prominent musicians of our time have taken notice. Musicians like Gregg Allman, Derek Trucks, and Warren Haynes have performed with the young rocker. More mainstream artists like Lady Gaga, Stevie Nicks, and Slash have also performed with Taz. He’s hard not to notice!

Albert Cummings has a soulful and explosive approach to blues, rock, and country that has landed him on stages all over the world. He’s been a favorite on the festival scene since the early 2000’s, often headlining his own gigs in Europe. Stylistically, there’s not much Albert Cummings can’t do with the blues as his vehicle.

Eliza Neals is hailed as the “last of the Motown trained Detroit soul singers.” That hard-hitting Detroit sound and her dynamic stage presence showcase her enormous vocals attracting a wide range of listeners, young and old.

THURSDAY, JULY 11TH, BRIGGS PRE-PARTY KICKS OFF FROM THE BACK PORCH STAGE!

Thursday night at Briggs Farm is a rockin’ fun experience. The festival is fully open, with arts vendors, food vendors, and music that brings the dancers to their feet. The Thursday crowd at Briggs is always ready to dance and dance hard.

Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band is the headliner for Thursday’s show! Though they’re only a trio, this band lives up to their name with thick, bass-heavy, blues guitar and growling vocals that verge on animalistic. Add some muscular but minimal drumming and the metallic percussive scratch of a washboard and something magical happens, a restyling of rural blues, honky tonk, and country.

Memphis Lightning rolls into Briggs Farm. The hairs on your neck will stand up when this Natural Phenomenon takes our Pre-Party stage!

The Mighty Susquehannas are a fan favorite at Briggs Farm. They’re an ensemble of local musicians with a focused style of “river funk,” blending the jam band, alternative rock, and funky blues into a refreshing soundscape. It’s a sound as unique as their namesake, the mighty river that runs through this beautiful region.

The Back Porch Stage is rockin’ throughout the entire festival in addition to Thursday’s line-up. Other Back Porch Artists for 2024 include: Uptown Music Collective, Teddy Young and the Aces, Max Kaplan and the Magics, Katie Henry, Guitar Zack, Blues Reincarnation Project, Frankie Boy and the Blues Express, Mark “Muleman” Massey with the Cornlickers, and Lonnie Shields.

The sprawling farm in Nescopeck offers wide open spaces with more than enough room for RVs, cars, vans, and tents for camping. ADA campsites available. All camping is primitive, no hook-ups. On-site showers and hand washing stations, porta potties and private (for purchase) porta potties make the festival easy.

On-site camping, a vendor marketplace, a variety of delicious food, and beer sales from Berwick Brewing round out this unique summer weekend.

Patrons can bring their own beverages (no glass bottles), coolers, and snacks, but are encouraged to support the food vendors. Free Parking. Kids 12 and under are free.

Tickets for the event are on sale now on the Briggs Farm website and are available at the gate day-of-show.