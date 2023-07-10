Chris Larose and his band put on a groovy blues show under the Back Porch Stage, complete with dancing and singing along.

NESCOPECK — Briggs Farm Blues Festival took place from Thursday, July 6, through Saturday, July 8, with high-energy performances from blues artists across the genre. The Weekender got a peek inside the last night of Briggs Farm’s 25th annual celebration.

On the last night of Briggs Farm Blues Festival 2023, Chris Larose and his band could be found playing for a grooving crowd under the Back Porch Stage. After his set, Ghalia Volt brought down the house with her fiery musical talent and powerful voice for the last performance on this stage for the weekend.

Bywater Call performed on the Main Stage as the sun went down over Briggs Farm on Saturday, July 8. This soulful seven-piece Southern rock/roots band out of Toronto rocked the huge crowd of attendees, some listening from the wide-open lawn and others dancing right up front. Frontwoman, Meghan Parnell’s impressive stage presence had the audience in the palm of her hand.

To end on a high note, The Robert Randolph Band then closed as the last act of the festival.

All in all, Briggs Farm Blues Festival was simply an uplifting place to be. You could feel the positive energy everywhere you went, from the stages to the vendors to the people. It was one of the first music festivals where I felt fully relaxed, which made it easy to just enjoy everything the farm has to offer.

We’ll have to wait and see what the Briggs Family has in store for us next year. Until the 2024 tickets are unveiled, you can gaze longingly at the awesome photos we got from this year’s festival.

