STROUDSBURG – Magician and comedian Justin Willman is bringing his Magic For Humans In Person Tour to the Sherman Theater on August 12 for a night of humor and awe.

You know him from Netflix, now he’s bringing his show to life in the Poconos. Justin Willman wants to melt your brain while making you laugh. He’s best known as the star and creator of the hit Netflix series Magic For Humans, but you may recognize him from one of his many television appearances (The Tonight Show, The Today Show, Ellen, Conan…). Or maybe you know his work as a host (Baking Impossible; Cupcake Wars; Win, Lose or Draw…). Or maybe he’s the child magician you hired in suburban St. Louis in the ‘90s. Seriously, this guy’s everywhere!

If you don’t know Justin, he’s a magician and comedian who’s mastered the art of turning cynics into believers (or at least getting them to laugh). His live show is simultaneously mind-blowing and hilarious, and will likely keep you up at night wondering how the heck any of it was possible. His comedy/magic show inspired by the series makes its way to the Sherman Theater Stage on August 12.

Justin is also a proud father, a loving husband, and has zero experience as a licensed boat mechanic (that’s a different Justin Willman). He’s sure to bring all that personality to the stage, along with a few crazy tricks!

All ages are welcome to attend. Tickets for the show and the Meet and Greet are available at shermantheater.com or at the Sherman Theater Box Office at 570-420-2808. Doors open at 7:00 on August 12 and the show begins at 8:00 p.m.