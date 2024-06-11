New Jazz Marketplace to bring family-friendly fun to Courthouse Square

SCRANTON — All of Downtown Scranton will serve as center stage for an award-winning music festival as the 19th Annual Scranton Jazz Festival returns to the Electric City from Friday, August 2, through Sunday, August 4.

Featuring national, regional and local musicians at a number of local venues, fans will enjoy the extensive variety in artists along with a new Jazz Marketplace on Courthouse Square on Saturday. Through a partnership with Lackawanna Market, the marketplace will feature family-friendly activities.

The city will be lively with entertainment everywhere! While enjoying the festivities, visitors to Downtown Scranton are encouraged to explore the many restaurants, pubs, cafés and retail shops in the nearby Business District.

Inspired by a New Orleans style festival, the Scranton Jazz Festival will feature two ticketed main stage performances and multiple free venues throughout Downtown Scranton.Main Stage artists include the award-winning swing group Big Bad Voodoo Daddy on Saturday, and the Emmy nominated Scranton Jazz Festival Big Band with Grammy Award winning saxophonist Joe Lovano on Sunday.

In celebration of its commitment to the arts, admission is free to the Jazz Walk on Friday and Saturday, and to the Jazz Marketplace on Saturday. The opening of the Scranton Jazz Festival also coincides with First Friday Scranton on August 2.

The Scranton Jazz Festival has garnered international recognition and has been mentioned in U.S. News and World Report for the cultural diversity and integrity it has brought to Northeastern Pennsylvania.

The festival is made possible through partnerships with Blu Elefante Events, PA Jazz Alliance Inc., Lackawanna County Visitors Bureau, First Friday Scranton, Lackawanna County, and Scranton Tomorrow, and with the generous support of sponsors and media partners.

For more information, visit www.scrantonjazzfestival.org and follow Scranton Jazz Festival on social media.