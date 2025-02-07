In the latest episode, Bill Corcoran Jr. sits down with Amanda Faneck, Founder and Owner of Fuel Interactive Media. From the days of AIM away messages to the rise of AI and social media, they take a deep dive into how technology has shaped the way we communicate, connect, and parent.

Bill and Amanda reminisce about the golden era of 90s internet culture—complete with dial-up struggles and the excitement of new PlayStation games—while delving into the complexities of raising children in today’s hyper-connected world. How has social media reshaped family dynamics? Is parenting more challenging in the digital age? And what can we learn from the past to navigate an AI-driven future?

Join OnTheStacks for a nostalgic yet insightful discussion on technology, family, and the evolving online world. Lastly, they explore the importance of forging your own path—both online and offline—by embracing change, adapting to new technologies, and remaining true to yourself amid the digital noise.

