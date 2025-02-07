WILKES-BARRE – Due to forecasted inclement weather, Philadelphia Freedom: A Tribute to Elton John at the F.M. Kirby Center has been postponed to Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 8 p.m.

All tickets for the original performance will be honored on the rescheduled date. For questions or concerns, please contact the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office at 570-826-1100 during regular business hours, Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Philadelphia Freedom’s performance will feature a special Elton John vs. Billy Joel set, starring Danny V. of the 52nd Street Band, with special guests Burn the Jukebox, a highly-successful four-piece rock band out of Mountain Top, joining for an unforgettable night of music.

Tickets are still on sale and can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, and at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office.

This show is presented by the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, SLP Concerts, and CEG Presents.

Philadelphia Freedom: A Tribute to Elton John is the most accurate and most explosive Elton John tribute currently touring. Doug Delescavage embodies Elton John as he was in his 20s—full of joy, energy, and commanding his top-notch band through all of Elton’s greatest hits. His electrifying stage presence and flamboyant fashion sense make for a truly unforgettable experience.

This week, The Weekender also had the pleasure of speaking to special guests, Burn The Jukebox, who expressed nothing but wonderful things about Delescavage and Philadelphia Freedom: A Tribute to Elton John. We look forward to sharing the young and up-and-coming alt-rock band’s full story with you here soon, so stay tuned!