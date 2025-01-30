This is the fourth and final installment in the podcast series filmed in Kenya during OnTheStacks’ unforgettable journey to Africa in July 2024.

In this episode, Bill Corcoran Jr. sits down with Tim Dabel, Executive Director of ‪@kidsforthekingdomofficial‬, to discuss his organization’s global impact and the transformative water project in Kenya’s Ogiek Village.

For over 25 years, Kids for the Kingdom has provided practical aid and the hope of the Gospel to children and families in need, with projects in 19 countries reaching hundreds of thousands each year.

Tim highlights how this water project in Ogiek Village is just one of many initiatives empowering communities worldwide, made possible through a partnership with the Dirt Project and Life Water Kenya.

They also discuss the role of education in building long-term resilience, from integrating sustainable practices in schools to implementing renewable energy solutions for village infrastructure.

Additionally, they explore the complexities of charitable giving, family dynamics, working relationships, and international experiences, offering insights into cultural connections in Africa and beyond!

