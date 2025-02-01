Award-winning funk band, KC and The Sunshine Band put on a memorable show at F.M. Kirby Center for the Perfomring Arts.

KC and The Sunshine Band played timeless disco hits such as “Boogie Shoes,” “That’s The Way,” and “Shake Your Booty.”

KC using some classic disco dance moves with his bandmates on stage at F.M. Kirby Center.

KC and The Sunshine Band impressed the audience with colorful visuals and energetic performers.

KC and The Sunshine Band gave an exhilarating performance from beginning to end.

KC led the performance with powerful vocals throughout all the group’s dance hits and slow jams.

The audience was up on their feet dancing through much of the KC and the Sunshine Band concert.

KC and The Sunshine Band’s talented dancers and back-up vocalists often stole the show at F.M. Kirby Center.

Harry Wayne Casey, better known as KC, leads KC and The Sunshine Band on lead vocals and keyboard.

KC and The Sunshine Band is celebrating 50 years of music in 2025.

Frontman and founder of KC and The Sunshine Band, KC celebrates his 74th birthday during the Friday night concert at the F.M. Kirby Center.

WILKES-BARRE — KC and The Sunshine Band brought boogie nights back to F.M. Kirby Center on Friday, Jan 31.

This performance in Wilkes-Barre coincided with KC’s 74th birthday, which the fans and band celebrated on stage with colorful balloons and disco balls. KC wiped tears from his eyes as the packed theater joined in on singing him “Happy Birthday.”

Everyone put on their boogie shoes for the legendary artist’s stop to F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts along their Doin’ It! World Tour 2025. The audience were up on their feet dancing through much of the concert, many even dusting off their shiny button-downs and metallic jumpsuits for the occasion.

The acclaimed funk band, still led by Harry Wayne Casey a.k.a. KC, played hits such as “That’s the Way (I Like It),” “Shake Your Booty,” “Boogie Shoes,” “Get Down Tonight,” “Keep It Comin’ Love,” and more of the group’s well-known jams that defined the age of disco.

KC formed the band in the mid-1970s in The Sunshine State of Florida. Now celebrating 50 years in the music scene, KC and The Sunshine Band continue to impress with high-energy live shows, booty-shakin’ dance hits, and a palpable connection with fans.

The band boasts over a dozen musicians, utilizing a variety of instruments from percussion to trumpet, with KC at the helm on lead vocals and keys. I was also mesmerized by the enthusiastic dancers who took the show to the next level with beautiful choreography and shining outfits.

I may have been born in the 90s, but I knew every single song. The city truly came alive for a groovy, memorable night in Public Square. It’s true that disco never dies!