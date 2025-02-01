WILKES-BARRE — KC and The Sunshine Band brought boogie nights back to F.M. Kirby Center on Friday, Jan 31.
This performance in Wilkes-Barre coincided with KC’s 74th birthday, which the fans and band celebrated on stage with colorful balloons and disco balls. KC wiped tears from his eyes as the packed theater joined in on singing him “Happy Birthday.”
Everyone put on their boogie shoes for the legendary artist’s stop to F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts along their Doin’ It! World Tour 2025. The audience were up on their feet dancing through much of the concert, many even dusting off their shiny button-downs and metallic jumpsuits for the occasion.
The acclaimed funk band, still led by Harry Wayne Casey a.k.a. KC, played hits such as “That’s the Way (I Like It),” “Shake Your Booty,” “Boogie Shoes,” “Get Down Tonight,” “Keep It Comin’ Love,” and more of the group’s well-known jams that defined the age of disco.
KC formed the band in the mid-1970s in The Sunshine State of Florida. Now celebrating 50 years in the music scene, KC and The Sunshine Band continue to impress with high-energy live shows, booty-shakin’ dance hits, and a palpable connection with fans.
The band boasts over a dozen musicians, utilizing a variety of instruments from percussion to trumpet, with KC at the helm on lead vocals and keys. I was also mesmerized by the enthusiastic dancers who took the show to the next level with beautiful choreography and shining outfits.
I may have been born in the 90s, but I knew every single song. The city truly came alive for a groovy, memorable night in Public Square. It’s true that disco never dies!