WILKES-BARRE – American bluegrass/jam pioneers Greensky Bluegrass will perform at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket are now on sale with prices starting at $29.50. The main floor is general admission seating, and the upper level is assigned seating for this event.

Tickets can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, and at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during regular business hour.

For two decades now, Greensky Bluegrass have been building an empire. They are widely known for their dazzling live performances and relentless touring schedule, but that is only the tip of the complex tale of the five musicians that make up Greensky Bluegrass: Anders Beck [dobro], Michael Arlen Bont [banjo], Dave Bruzza [guitar], Mike Devol [upright bass], and Paul Hoffman [Mandolin].

The five are connected through a deep bond, these road warriors are a band of brothers who have seen each other through decades of ups and downs. These are real people having real experiences. As with traditional bluegrass, they write about their own contemporary day-to-day happenings, emotions, and experiences in the modern world.

The band’s underground die-hard fans pack out venues across the country.

“As songwriters and musicians, we have a need for people to be on board, we’re not just regurgitating the same sh**,” explains Bruzza.

Hoffman adds, “We aren’t a band all for money. We did it for romantic reasons such as love, catharsis, and because it mattered to us and the listeners. It would be easy to make decisions based on our needs to eat or the desires of others, but that’s not doing it for love. We love what we do, and we’re grateful for the love we receive in return from the people listening.”

Bruzza continues, “I hope they know we’re doing this for us and them.”

See Greensky Bluegrass perform at the historic Wilkes-Barre theatre, the F.M. Kirby Center, in winter 2025.

