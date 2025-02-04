STROUDSBURG — YYNOT, the critically acclaimed tribute band to the legendary rock band RUSH, will perform live on Friday, Feb. 7, at Sherman Theater. They’ll be joined by special guests, Surrender to Eden.

Fans of RUSH and classic rock enthusiasts alike will not want to miss this electrifying show, celebrating the music of one of the most influential bands in rock history.

YYNOT takes hungry RUSH fans on a welcome journey back in time with stellar musicianship and a unique blend of accuracy, energy, and power with vintage RUSH classics with a fresh new spark, as well as their own original progressive rock.

YYNOT was the coming together of award winning Guitarist/Songwriter/Producer Billy Alexander (John Waite, FEEL, Ron Blair-Tom Petty) and Florida-based virtuoso bassist Tim Starace. The live lineup consists of vocalist Adi Argelazi, drummer Mike Hetzel, Alexander on guitar and Starace on bass and keys.

YYNOT’s three original albums have garnered praise from the rock world including Prog Magazine and Classic Rock Magazine. Their records have continued to sell in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Brazil and more with fans nationally and globally.

For tickets and more information, visit shermantheater.com or call our Box Office at 570-420-2808. The Friday, Feb. 7 show starts at 8:00 p.m. with the doors opening at 7:00 p.m.