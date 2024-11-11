WILKES-BARRE – Philadelphia Freedom: A Tribute to Elton John will return to the historic F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday. February 8, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. with special guests Burn the Jukebox.

Philadelphia Freedom’s performance will feature a special Elton John vs. Billy Joel set featuring Danny V. of the 52nd Street Band. Ticket prices are $30.00, $39.50 or $49.50 plus fees

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, November 15 at 10:00 a.m. to the general public and the Kirby Member presale begins Wednesday, November 13 at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, and at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during regular business hours.

Philadelphia Freedom: A Tribute to Elton John is the ULTIMATE and most REALISTIC Elton John tribute currently touring.

Doug Delescavage is Elton John as he was in his twenties, full of joy and unlimited energy, commanding his top-notch band through all the hits of Elton’s career. Doug Delescavage owns the stage with his domineering fashion sense rivaling no one but Mr. Captain Fantastic himself. See for yourself in Wilkes-Barre this winter.

The show is presented by the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, SLP Concerts, and CEG Presents.