In the Loop Internet Studio, Brian DiMattia is joined by Scott Stuchkus. Growing up in a family-owned restaurant business has its unique set of joys and trials, as Scott knows firsthand. In this episode, Scott shares the remarkable journey of his family’s bar and restaurant venture, beginning with his father’s dream to create the iconic Chicken Coop in 1987.

From early management roles at Perkins to the local fame of their chicken wings, Scott explores the strategic decisions and personal sacrifices that shaped the Chicken Coop’s legacy. He provides an intimate look into the challenges of managing a family business, the memorable moments that marked its success, and his transition to a new career that reignited his passion. Moving on from the restaurant industry, he found new beginnings in automotive sales, where he now thrives as Stuch Auto Consulting at Performance Kia.

This episode highlights the resilience required to navigate such significant life changes and the importance of knowing when to step away. A profound part of Scott’s story is his journey to sobriety and prioritizing wellness amidst personal tragedies, including the loss of his brother. He recounts the pivotal moments that led to his realization of the need for change and the support of his family in achieving lasting sobriety.

