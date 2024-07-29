Hot off the success of “A Symptom Of Being Human,” Shinedown heads to Bethlehem on Saturday night.

BETHLEHEM — Multi-platinum, chart-topping band Shinedown brings their explosive and acclaimed live show to Bethlehem on Saturday, August 3, at Musikfest where they’ll headline the Wind Creek Steel Stage at PNC Plaza.

StopGap Solution will open for the band at Musikfest 2024. Tickets are still available to see Shinedown at Musikfest 2024, with prices from $55-$143 or Steel Terrace tickets for $259.

Shinedown recently took the airwaves by storm with their crossover hit “A Symptom Of Being Human” reaching #18 on the Top 40 pop chart, with notable support from New York’s Z100 and SiriusXM Hits 1, and hitting Top 10 at Alternative radio and Top 15 at Hot AC.

“A Symptom Of Being Human” is also the fourth #1 Active Rock single from Shinedown’s acclaimed seventh studio album Planet Zero from Atlantic Records, extending the band’s record for most No. 1 songs on the Mediabase Active Rock Chart (21) and their record for the most No. 1’s in the history of Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart (19).

Mediabase also recently presented Shinedown with an award for the most No. 1’s, Top 5’s, and Top 10’s in MediaBase Active Rock Chart history, cementing their status as one of the most vital and forward-thinking powerhouses in music.

It’s rare for a rock band to break into pop music, but Shinedown, who were nominated for Rock Artist of the Year at this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards, has always believed that music is universal, evidenced by the response to “A Symptom Of Being Human.” The hot new single’s uplifting and important message about how we are all a work in progress resonate with listeners worldwide.

Collectively, “A Symptom Of Being Human” has amassed more than 50 million streams across all versions including a new live version, pop remix, acoustic version, and piano version. The radio success for “A Symptom Of Being Human” marks a return for Shinedown to non-active rock stations and the pop charts for the first time in 15 years following their previous crossover hits “If You Only Knew” and “Second Chance.”

In other fun news, Shinedown announced a new line of hot sauces in collaboration with specialty sauce artisan Torchbearer Sauces, with support by Warner Music Experience. The first flavor Symptom Chipotle Garlic Sauce, available now, is named after “A Symptom Of Being Human” and marks the first in a series of Shinedown sauces to come this year, with the next flavor coming this summer.

Multi-platinum band Shinedown consists of Brent Smith [vocals], Zach Myers [guitar], Eric Bass [bass, production], and Barry Kerch [drums]. The record-breaking band, known for their timely and timeless messages, have achieved astronomical success since its inception over two decades ago.

Musikfest 2024, presented by ArtsQuest, starts Thursday, August 1, with Greta Van Fleet and runs with hundreds of performances throughout the town of Bethlehem through Sunday, August 11.