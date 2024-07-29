NANTICOKE — Soon, you’ll be able to see the power of music. Artists from Northeastern Pennsylvania who were inspired by music to create visual artwork have the chance to showcase their finished pieces at Luzerne County Community College.

This upcoming exhibition focuses on the combination of music and art. LCCC is calling for submissions from all local artists to The Art of Music Exhibition, which will be on display in the Schulman Gallery from Friday, September 27 through Friday, October 25 at the college’s Nanticoke campus.

The deadline for submissions is Friday, August 16. Artists who are 18 years of age or older, live in northeastern Pennsylvania and were inspired by music will be considered for inclusion in this landmark exhibit.

Visit the Schulman Gallery website’s Call for Artists to complete and submit The Art of Music Art Exhibition agreement form. Artists will also need to include a .jpeg digital file of up to three original artworks.

Any artwork deemed unprofessional or inappropriate will not be accepted. The Gallery receives the right to refuse to exhibit artwork that is not within the Gallery standards.