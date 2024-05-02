Join OnTheStacks for a special milestone celebration for the 200th episode, where roles are reversed, as Bill Corcoran Jr. takes the guest seat on his own show for the first time since its inception in 2020.

Hosted by the show’s Executive Producer, Jimmy T. Martin, this episode isn’t just about the unpredictability of health; it’s a chapter of profound change. Bill gets personal about the decision to leave the family business — an 84-year legacy that was never a light burden to carry.

Bill and Jimmy talk about the pressures that come with upholding a legacy family name, the courage to forge one’s own path, and the reevaluation of life’s priorities that often comes with close brushes with mortality. Bill shares his journey of transition, finding balance between ambition and well-being, and the surprising paths life can take when you’re prepared to listen to your own heart.

They round off the episode with conversations about psychedelics, the intricacies of maintaining a public persona, and the authenticity that resonates with their listeners. Bill and Jimmy invite you to join in as we share in laughter, tears, life lessons, and a glimpse into the soul of creativity and entrepreneurship that defines not just the 200th episode, but OnTheStacks.

“A special thank you to my wife, Jess, and my mom Sue for always being there and supporting me in everything I do. Also, a big thank you to the OTS team: Jimmy T. Martin, Eric Curtis, Jerry Rizzo, Dr. Will Ramey, and Brian DiMattia. To all of our fans, sponsors, partners, and anyone else that has helped us along the way — thank you.” – Bill Corcoran Jr., OnTheStacks.

