WILKES-BARRE — Motionless In White is back for round two of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Apocalypse Fest, appropriately slotted for Halloween Night. Muahahah!

979X presents Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Apocalypse fest this fall, this time at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Supporting bands still to be announced.

The evening celebrates ten years of Reincarnate, the third studio album from the ever-rising goth metal band. Motionless In White will play the landmark album in full, along with other fan favorites.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 3, starting at 10:00 a.m. at the NBT Bank Box Office at Mohegan Sun Arena and Ticketmaster.

Motionless in White introduced Scranton Apocalypse Fest to NEPA at The Pavilion at Montage in September 2023. They were joined by Parkway Drive, Knocked Loose, The Amity Affliction and other big names throughout the metal genre.

The band hailing from Luzerne County has already had a busy 2024. They’re currently out on tour with In This Moment and opened for WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley live at Wrestlemania 40 on April 6. Ahead of their hometown return, they’ll be spending the summer playing festivals at shows throughout the United Kingdom and Europe.

Motionless in White’s current member line-up consists of lead vocalist Chris “Motionless” Cerulli, guitarist Ryan Sitkowski, guitarist Ricky “Horror” Olson, drummer Vinny Mauro, and bassist Justin Morrow.

979X Presents Motionless In White’s Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Apocalypse Fest 2.0 on Thursday, October 31, at Mohegan Sun Arena.