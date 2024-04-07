PHILADELPHIA — WWE RAW superstar, Rhea Ripley walked out to a live version of her opening song by Scranton’s own Motionless in White at WrestleMania 40 on Saturday night.

Ripley defended her WWE Women’s World Championship title against Becky Lynch and metalcore band, Motionless in White performed her signature song, “Demon In Your Dreams” as she made her entrance.

The champion sang along live with lead vocalist Chris Motionless before making her way into the ring, with the frontman then announcing her name.

The edgy Australian superstar, often lovingly referred to in the ring as “Mami,” said later in a WrestleMania press conference that she’s glad people get to see the true person she is. She also mentioned that Motionless in White has been her favorite band for a long time so sharing the stage with them was a dream come true.

WrestleMania continues in Philadelphia on Sunday, April 7, at Lincoln Financial Field with no doubt more kicka** surprises to come.