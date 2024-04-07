The Weekender celebrated National Beer Day with Voodoo Brewing to taste what’s new at this innovative local brewpub.

Each of Voodoo Brewing’s 18 locations exhibit their own personalized logo and Scranton’s flaunts an Electric City flair.

Voodoo Brewing in Scranton manages to be cool, punk, and chic all at once in their spacious Southside location, based off a European beer hall.

SCRANTON — Happy National Beer Day! In honor of the holiday, The Weekender stopped by Voodoo Brewing to taste their diverse menu.

They’ve got a brew for every personality along with plenty of delicious food in an edgy, mod environment based off a European beer hall that encourages you to enjoy yourself and stay awhile.

“Here, we celebrate beer day every day,” said Bartender Josh Orloski.

Voodoo Brewing’s Scranton outpost prides themselves on high-quality beers matched with high-quality food, both made with high-quality ingredients. There’s a craft brew to pair with every beer drinker’s palette. Rethink your perspective on drinking beer with the “good vibes” at Voodoo Brewing.

Speaking of Good Vibes, that’s Voodoo’s flagship beer, now on tap! It’s a citrusy, piney West Coast-inspired IPA with that bitter, crisp taste you crave from a craft brewery. This is perfect for the craft connoisseur who appreciates a smart pale ale.

Delightfully sweet and sour — the Lacto Kooler is certainly the one that suits my personality. This potion-green sour beer exhibits a balanced taste between sweet and sour and it was my favorite of the bunch. This was a cross between green apple Jolly Ranchers and SweeTARTS captured in a glass and I can’t wait to taste it again.

“Someone walks by with a green beer, you’re gonna ask what’s that?” said Chef Kyle Gilboy of the Lacto-Kooler, which was also his long-time go-to favorite.

For those who aren’t big on beer, there’s also a seltzer option! The Project XeeBee Wildberry Lime seltzer may look like Listerine, but don’t be afraid of this bright blue glass — the blue color even comes from spirulina so…it’s basically healthy. This reminded me more of real seltzer than a White Claw or Truly; it goes down smoother and exhibits great flavor.

Then finally, for the lager lover, it’s time to upgrade that can of wheat water into something a little tastier. Reach for the Poznan Piwo, which is a special Polish-style lager that’s a real crowd pleaser. This is Voodoo’s take on the European lager and it pairs beautifully with most all the food on the menu. Josh Orloski said it’s a local favorite even though it’s seasonal.

“It’s a good entry level craft too, because I think a lot of times people hear the word craft beer and they picture dark stouts, coffee stouts, real IPAs — they don’t picture the middle of the road yellow lager. That’s still craft beer!” said Chef Kyle Gilboy.

Voo-Dill Pickle Flatbread

The food is just as good as the beers. The menu boasts elevated bar food — curated sammies, appies, and flatbreads like the Voo-Dill Pickle I tried, which was divine (and I literally could not stop telling them that) with Cooper cheese, roasted garlic aioli, and dill pickles on crispy Roman-style pinsa crust. This stands apart from the Old Forge pizza on its own pedestal. Let me tell ya, this flatbread inspired me to want to taste everything on the menu.

Voodoo Brewing opened in December 2022 and this outpost for the Pennsylvania brewing company has its own Scranton flair. The establishment is spacious and inviting with an industrial look and feel that demonstrates the cool, edginess of the Voodoo brand with their own Electric City-inspired version of the Voodoo logo displayed on the walls.

“It’s a franchise but when you walk in, it doesn’t feel like it. Every location has its own personality, and we take a lot of pride in that,” said Josh Orloski.

Voodoo Brewing is a family-friendly brewery — yes, you read that right! Craft breweries often represent the best cuisine in town and this spot is no exception. Enjoying a beer responsibly doesn’t mean you have to leave the kids at home. Voodoo has a kid’s menu, board games, and plenty of space for hosting families and other large groups for a meal. Fight the taboo with Voodoo!

It’s time to stop thinking of brewpubs simply as bars! Voodoo covers so much ground with their eclectic menu and there’s something for everyone. They also collaborate with other local breweries like Electric City Cider to provide a variety of options and connect with others in the area.

“You never want to be everything to everyone, but you want to have good solid options and everything we put forward I think is high-quality products.” said Josh Orloski.

Josh Orloski and Kyle Gilboy have been with Voodoo Brewing since its opening and they love what they’re able to accomplish in this space.

Voodoo Brewing’s Scranton logo

Voodoo Brewing focuses on providing the community with unique entertainment and dining. This location in Southside was empty for ten years and now, less than two years in, Voodoo is bringing more attention to this part of Scranton with their innovative thinking. They have a great group of regulars but they’ve also become a destination for beer lovers near and far.

There’s no shortage of intriguing events coming up at Voodoo Brewing, including a tapas night, a live comedian, a wrestling night, a charity benefit, and a whole lot more. They’re also looking forward to opening an outdoor patio area for the spring and summer season. On Sundays, Voodoo also serves brunch with mimosas and Marys as well as a special menu to go along with it. There’s so much to do and taste at this dynamic spot in Southside.

“It’s less of a dining room and more of a gathering space. We can use it like a venue,” said Kyle Gilboy.

Voodoo Brewing embraces their sense of style and adventure. They’re not afraid to try different things like flex the skills of their chefs on pre-fixe nights or host a drag show to get everybody moving.

Spring Tapas Night is Wednesday, April 10, and reservations are encouraged. After that, Voodoo Brewing will be back at Montage Mountain for Brewfest on April 26 and 27, then they host comedian Zane Lamprey on May 23.

This local brewpub manages to cater to a wide audience with great flavors and great pours, while upholding the punk rock image the Voodoo brand represents with their NEPA twist of course. Celebrate National Beer Day with Voodoo Brewing’s Scranton pub.