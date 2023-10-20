The blu door studio went on a road trip to Nashville, TN to interview public figures. This is the first of four episodes from the #OnTheStacks Road Show series. Bill sits down with Edward Crowe, a music business executive, photographer, high dose psilocybin ceremonial leader, mystic, & citizen Scientist. He says psilocybin mushrooms quite literally saved his life.

Commonly referred to as “magic mushrooms,” Psilocybin is known for its recreational and psychedelic experience. However, this substance has been widely noted to be a potential therapy for hard-to-treat disorders such as PTSD, anxiety, depression,

addiction and more.

In this episode Edward shares his life changing experience with psilocybin mushrooms, his journey becoming Yelawolf’s manager, and creative exploration in music, photography, and the cigar business.

