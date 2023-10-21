In announcing Pennsylvania’s state build-out for the “Bank Your Vote” campaign, Republican National Committee Chairman Ronna McDaniel this week said early voting will be integral to the GOP’s success in November — this year and in 2024.

McDaniel said she encourages voters to pledge to “bank” their vote before Election Day.

“To beat Joe Biden and Pennsylvania Democrats like Bob Casey in 2024, we must ensure that Republicans bank as many pre-Election Day votes as possible,” McDaniel said. “The RNC is proud to work with Republican leaders across the state to encourage voters to Bank Your Vote and deliver Republican victories up and down the ballot next November.”

McDaniel was joined by GOP U.S. Senate candidate Dave McCormick, Pa. State Treasurer Stacy Garrity and PAGOP Chairman Lawrence Tabas for a conference call announcing the Bank Your Vote campaign.

McDaniel said ahead of 2024, the Bank Your Vote operation is leveraging the full infrastructure of the RNC, the Republican Party of Pennsylvania, and “historic investments in GOP data driven ground game” to encourage, educate, and activate Republican voters on when, where, and how to lock in their votes as early as possible.

In addition to staff and GOP statewide volunteer network, McDaniel and Tabas said Pennsylvania will have a state-specific voter resource page at PA.BankYourVote.com, which will include important dates, pre-Election Day voting processes, links to state government sites where voters can learn more about voting early, and options for voters to sign up to receive digital reminders for pre-Election Day voting options.

“The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania needs battle tested leaders at the local, state and federal level to get our country back on track,” McCormick said. “Together with the RNC and the PAGOP, we will ensure that Pennsylvania voters know how to express their right to vote early.”

Tabas and McDaniel said a crucial part of getting Republican voters to become pre-Election Day voters will be ensuring voter confidence in Pennsylvania’s elections through continued Protect Your Vote efforts.

“The Republican Party of Pennsylvania’s partnership with the RNC is stronger than ever,” Tabas said. “We are thrilled to launch Pennsylvania Bank Your Vote together to ensure that Keystone State Republicans maximize every legal voting method to secure victories up and down the ballot in 2023 and 2024.”

Garrity said, “Pennsylvanians cannot afford four more years of Joe Biden. That’s why I’m partnering with the RNC and PAGOP on ‘Bank Your Vote’ to inform and equip Republicans on when, where, and how to ‘bank’ their vote before Election Day.”

