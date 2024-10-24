Ancient Navajo Culture, Treaty Betrayals, & The Art of Beekeeping | Ep.224: Lakota Maglioli

What if you could honor your family heritage while building a business that reflects your values? Join the OnTheStacks Podcast in this engaging episode with Lakota Maglioli, owner of Old Man John’s Apiary and Apothecary.

Her story traces a path from Salt Lake City to Northeastern Pennsylvania, weaving in her intriguing family heritage with Native American roots. Lakota’s entrepreneurial journey began with a personal quest for preservative-free skincare alternatives, leading to the creation of a brand that champions transparency and natural ingredients.

The dialogue broadens into Navajo cultural family traditions and the corruption, murders, broken treaties, and challenges faced on Navajo reservations. Lakota shares insights into Navajo practices, from unique wedding ceremonies to the confronting reality of modern influences reshaping traditional life.

They navigate the eerie folklore of skin-walkers and other sacred cultural ceremonies, underscoring the complexity of maintaining these traditions today. Through personal stories and reflections, they underscore the importance of preserving cultural heritage amidst life’s evolving landscape, fostering deeper connections with our roots and finding purpose in unexpected life changes.

