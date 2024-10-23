There’s no shortage of frighteningly good entertainment this Halloweekend in Northeastern Pennsylvania! Just check the rundown below for who’s playing where and which witch is which. These bands and artists are spellbound to keep the thrills and chills coming to you live through the end of Spooktober.

All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.

This week’s cover photo: Premier NEPA-based party band, Black Tie Stereo will once again perform the giant annual Reaper’s Revenge Halloween Party at Montage Mountain the Friday night before Halloween 2024! The four-piece cover band will bring their haunting high-energy to the stage to make this the ultimate Halloween celebration for all their unsuspecting victims — uh, I mean, guests.

by: Gabrielle Lang

MONTAGE MOUNTAIN

Black Tie Stereo & DJ Famous @ Reaper’s Revenge $5000 Costume Contest & Halloween Party

FRI, OCT 25, 6:00 P.M.

–

Cruel Summer @ Autumn Lovers Rise – A Swiftie Fall Fest

SUN, OCT 27, 12:00 P.M.

SHERMAN THEATER

Lovelytheband & Mod Sun @ Sherman Theater

FRI, OCT 25, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Titans of Tribute @ Sherman Theater

SAT, OCT 26, 5:00 P.M.

–

Get Shreked: The Enchanted Halloween Concert Adventure @ Sherman Stage at the Renegade Winery

SAT, OCT 26, 7:00 P.M.

–

Hip Hop Haven: Halloween Madness @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, OCT 26, 7:00 P.M.

–

Carnifex w/ Cryptopsy, Mental Cruelty, Organectomy, and Heavy/Hitter @ Sherman Theater

SUN, OCT 27, 5:00 P.M.

PHILLIP’S EMPORIUM

Kitchen Teeth @ Bitemare on Main St

FRI, OCT 25, 7:30 P.M.

THE MINES

DJ Venom X @ Reaper’s Revenge College Costume Party

THURS, OCT 24, 9:00 P.M.

–

Wesley James Live @ Froggy101 Country Halloween Party

FRI, OCT 25, 8:00 P.M.

POOR RICHARD’S PUB

Pour Decisions Band

FRI, OCT 25, 9:00 P.M.

–

DJ Honey Do @ Halloween Party

SAT, OCT 26, 9:30 P.M.

DRAFTS BAR

Nowhere Slow Duo

FRI, OCT 25, 9:00 P.M.

–

Kartune @ Halloween Party

SAT, OCT 26, 9:00 P.M.

MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE

Velvet Stardust Rock Show

FRI, OCT 25, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Grand Slambovian Halloween Ball

SAT, OCT 26, 7:00 P.M.

–

Swearingen & Kelli

SUN, OCT 27, 7:00 P.M.

LAKELAND ORCHARD

SBC Trio

FRI, OCT 25, 6:00 P.M.

–

The Big Ending

SAT, OCT 26, 1:00 P.M.

–

57OOH Duo

SAT, OCT 26, 6:00 P.M.

–

Area 52

SUN, OCT 27, 1:00 P.M.

HARRY’S BAR

DJ Famous @ Taylor Swift Party

THURS, OCT 24, 9:00 P.M.

–

H3T @ Happy Hour

FRI, OCT 25, 6:00 P.M.

–

The Chatter

FRI, OCT 25, 9:00 P.M.

–

Pammie & The Groove Factory @ Halloween Party

SAT, OCT 26, 9:00 P.M.

ARLO’S TAVERN

Ken Norton

FRI, OCT 25, 6:30 P.M.

–

John Bower

SAT, OCT 26, 6:30 P.M.

–

Ed and Bird Dog

SUN, OCT 27, 3:00 P.M.

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

Wild Dr. North

FRI, OCT 25, 7:00 P.M.

–

Six Shots

SAT, OCT 26, 7:00 P.M

RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE

Flat Black @ 979X-clusive Pop-up

THURS, OCT 24, 2:00 P.M.

–

Another Day Dawns w/ So Much Hope, Buried & Tori V and The Karma

FRI, OCT 25, 7:00 P.M.

–

Yam Yam

SAT, OCT 26, 8:00 P.M.

SNAPPER’S

Blue Moxie

SUN, OCT 27, 4:00 P.M.

NORTH SLOPE BREWING

Dennis Redding

FRI, OCT 25, 7:00 P.M.

–

Bryan Banks

SUN, OCT 27, 4:00 P.M.

PISANO FAMILY WINES

Gracie Jane Sinclair Trio

FRI, OCT 25, 7:00 P.M.

–

Obey Your Master – Metallica

SAT, OCT 26, 7:00 P.M.

–

DJ Donnie Evans @ 5th Annual Trunk or Treat

SUN, OCT 27, 2:00 P.M.

RITZ THEATER

Dead Again – Type O Negative Tribute, Know Your Enemy – A Tribute to Rage Against the Machine, PitterA – A Tribute to Pantera

FRI, OCT 25, 6:00 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

Jeff Lewis

THURS, OCT 24, 6:00 P.M.

–

The Arborline

FRI, OCT 25, 6:00 P.M.

–

Eddie Seber

SUN, OCT 27, 2:00 P.M.

CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT

Almost Infamous

FRI, OCT 25, 8:00 P.M.

–

Reach For The Sky

SAT, OCT 26 8:30 P.M.

BEST CIGAR BAR

Those Acoustic Guys

FRI, OCT 25, 7:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Open Mic with Eddie Appnel & Henry Pehala’s Shameless Duo

THURS, OCT 24, 6:00 P.M.

–

The Bromance Duo @ The Grand Slam Annual Adult Halloween Party!

FRI, OCT 25, 7:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE

The Goodfellas Duo

FRI, OCT 25, 6:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

Jeanne & Gary @ Halloween Bash & Best Costume Contest!

FRI, OCT 25, 8:00 P.M.

BROADWAY GRILLE

Josh Martonyak & Friends

THURS, OCT 24, 7:00 P.M.

–

Tom Storm

FRI, OCT 25, 4:00 P.M.

–

Becky & The Beasts

FRI, OCT 25, 7:00 P.M.

–

Jon Dressler

SAT, OCT 26, 3:00 P.M.

–

The Rhythm Method @ Halloween Party

SUN, OCT 26, 7:00 P.M.

PENN’S PEAK

Live Wire – The Ultimate AC/DC Experience

SAT, OCT 26, 8:00 P.M.

–

The TimeWhys @ Sunday Deck Parties

SUN, OCT 27, 1:00 P.M.

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

Boots & Bangs @ Breakers

FRI, OCT 25, 8:30 P.M.

–

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, OCT 26, 7:00 P.M.

–

Rumor Has It @ Breakers

SAT, OCT 26, 8:30 P.M.

–

Emily’s Toybox @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, OCT 26, 9:30 P.M.

BREAKER BREWING OUTPOST

Bradley Phillip Parks

SAT, OCT 26, 6:00 P.M

THE STONEHOUSE

Acoustic Sessions

THURS, OCT 24, 8:00 P.M.

–

Riptide

FRI, OCT 25, 8:00 P.M.

–

Pour Decisions

SAT, OCT 26, 8:00 P.M.

–

Michael and Lisa

SUN, OCT 27, 4:00 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

Rick Gillette

THURS, OCT 17, 8:00 P.M.

–

Lost Dogs (Pearl Jam Tribute)

FRI, OCT 25, 9:00 P.M.

–

Meet Me On Marcie

SAT, OCT 26, 9:00 P.M.

Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.