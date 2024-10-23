There’s no shortage of frighteningly good entertainment this Halloweekend in Northeastern Pennsylvania! Just check the rundown below for who’s playing where and which witch is which. These bands and artists are spellbound to keep the thrills and chills coming to you live through the end of Spooktober.
All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.
This week’s cover photo: Premier NEPA-based party band, Black Tie Stereo will once again perform the giant annual Reaper’s Revenge Halloween Party at Montage Mountain the Friday night before Halloween 2024! The four-piece cover band will bring their haunting high-energy to the stage to make this the ultimate Halloween celebration for all their unsuspecting victims — uh, I mean, guests.
by: Gabrielle Lang
MONTAGE MOUNTAIN
Black Tie Stereo & DJ Famous @ Reaper’s Revenge $5000 Costume Contest & Halloween Party
FRI, OCT 25, 6:00 P.M.
–
Cruel Summer @ Autumn Lovers Rise – A Swiftie Fall Fest
SUN, OCT 27, 12:00 P.M.
SHERMAN THEATER
Lovelytheband & Mod Sun @ Sherman Theater
FRI, OCT 25, 7:00 P.M.
–
The Titans of Tribute @ Sherman Theater
SAT, OCT 26, 5:00 P.M.
–
Get Shreked: The Enchanted Halloween Concert Adventure @ Sherman Stage at the Renegade Winery
SAT, OCT 26, 7:00 P.M.
–
Hip Hop Haven: Halloween Madness @ Sherman Showcase
SAT, OCT 26, 7:00 P.M.
–
Carnifex w/ Cryptopsy, Mental Cruelty, Organectomy, and Heavy/Hitter @ Sherman Theater
SUN, OCT 27, 5:00 P.M.
PHILLIP’S EMPORIUM
Kitchen Teeth @ Bitemare on Main St
FRI, OCT 25, 7:30 P.M.
THE MINES
DJ Venom X @ Reaper’s Revenge College Costume Party
THURS, OCT 24, 9:00 P.M.
–
Wesley James Live @ Froggy101 Country Halloween Party
FRI, OCT 25, 8:00 P.M.
POOR RICHARD’S PUB
Pour Decisions Band
FRI, OCT 25, 9:00 P.M.
–
DJ Honey Do @ Halloween Party
SAT, OCT 26, 9:30 P.M.
DRAFTS BAR
Nowhere Slow Duo
FRI, OCT 25, 9:00 P.M.
–
Kartune @ Halloween Party
SAT, OCT 26, 9:00 P.M.
MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE
Velvet Stardust Rock Show
FRI, OCT 25, 7:00 P.M.
–
The Grand Slambovian Halloween Ball
SAT, OCT 26, 7:00 P.M.
–
Swearingen & Kelli
SUN, OCT 27, 7:00 P.M.
LAKELAND ORCHARD
SBC Trio
FRI, OCT 25, 6:00 P.M.
–
The Big Ending
SAT, OCT 26, 1:00 P.M.
–
57OOH Duo
SAT, OCT 26, 6:00 P.M.
–
Area 52
SUN, OCT 27, 1:00 P.M.
HARRY’S BAR
DJ Famous @ Taylor Swift Party
THURS, OCT 24, 9:00 P.M.
–
H3T @ Happy Hour
FRI, OCT 25, 6:00 P.M.
–
The Chatter
FRI, OCT 25, 9:00 P.M.
–
Pammie & The Groove Factory @ Halloween Party
SAT, OCT 26, 9:00 P.M.
ARLO’S TAVERN
Ken Norton
FRI, OCT 25, 6:30 P.M.
–
John Bower
SAT, OCT 26, 6:30 P.M.
–
Ed and Bird Dog
SUN, OCT 27, 3:00 P.M.
TAP AT HUMBOLDT
Wild Dr. North
FRI, OCT 25, 7:00 P.M.
–
Six Shots
SAT, OCT 26, 7:00 P.M
RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE
Flat Black @ 979X-clusive Pop-up
THURS, OCT 24, 2:00 P.M.
–
Another Day Dawns w/ So Much Hope, Buried & Tori V and The Karma
FRI, OCT 25, 7:00 P.M.
–
Yam Yam
SAT, OCT 26, 8:00 P.M.
SNAPPER’S
Blue Moxie
SUN, OCT 27, 4:00 P.M.
NORTH SLOPE BREWING
Dennis Redding
FRI, OCT 25, 7:00 P.M.
–
Bryan Banks
SUN, OCT 27, 4:00 P.M.
PISANO FAMILY WINES
Gracie Jane Sinclair Trio
FRI, OCT 25, 7:00 P.M.
–
Obey Your Master – Metallica
SAT, OCT 26, 7:00 P.M.
–
DJ Donnie Evans @ 5th Annual Trunk or Treat
SUN, OCT 27, 2:00 P.M.
RITZ THEATER
Dead Again – Type O Negative Tribute, Know Your Enemy – A Tribute to Rage Against the Machine, PitterA – A Tribute to Pantera
FRI, OCT 25, 6:00 P.M.
JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY
Jeff Lewis
THURS, OCT 24, 6:00 P.M.
–
The Arborline
FRI, OCT 25, 6:00 P.M.
–
Eddie Seber
SUN, OCT 27, 2:00 P.M.
CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT
Almost Infamous
FRI, OCT 25, 8:00 P.M.
–
Reach For The Sky
SAT, OCT 26 8:30 P.M.
BEST CIGAR BAR
Those Acoustic Guys
FRI, OCT 25, 7:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE
Open Mic with Eddie Appnel & Henry Pehala’s Shameless Duo
THURS, OCT 24, 6:00 P.M.
–
The Bromance Duo @ The Grand Slam Annual Adult Halloween Party!
FRI, OCT 25, 7:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE
The Goodfellas Duo
FRI, OCT 25, 6:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE
Jeanne & Gary @ Halloween Bash & Best Costume Contest!
FRI, OCT 25, 8:00 P.M.
BROADWAY GRILLE
Josh Martonyak & Friends
THURS, OCT 24, 7:00 P.M.
–
Tom Storm
FRI, OCT 25, 4:00 P.M.
–
Becky & The Beasts
FRI, OCT 25, 7:00 P.M.
–
Jon Dressler
SAT, OCT 26, 3:00 P.M.
–
The Rhythm Method @ Halloween Party
SUN, OCT 26, 7:00 P.M.
PENN’S PEAK
Live Wire – The Ultimate AC/DC Experience
SAT, OCT 26, 8:00 P.M.
–
The TimeWhys @ Sunday Deck Parties
SUN, OCT 27, 1:00 P.M.
MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA
Boots & Bangs @ Breakers
FRI, OCT 25, 8:30 P.M.
–
Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar
SAT, OCT 26, 7:00 P.M.
–
Rumor Has It @ Breakers
SAT, OCT 26, 8:30 P.M.
–
Emily’s Toybox @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, OCT 26, 9:30 P.M.
BREAKER BREWING OUTPOST
Bradley Phillip Parks
SAT, OCT 26, 6:00 P.M
THE STONEHOUSE
Acoustic Sessions
THURS, OCT 24, 8:00 P.M.
–
Riptide
FRI, OCT 25, 8:00 P.M.
–
Pour Decisions
SAT, OCT 26, 8:00 P.M.
–
Michael and Lisa
SUN, OCT 27, 4:00 P.M.
THE VSPOT BAR
Rick Gillette
THURS, OCT 17, 8:00 P.M.
–
Lost Dogs (Pearl Jam Tribute)
FRI, OCT 25, 9:00 P.M.
–
Meet Me On Marcie
SAT, OCT 26, 9:00 P.M.
Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.