SCRANTON — Enjoy a night of spine-tingling fun at the Electric City Aquarium’s Halloween Silent Disco!

On Saturday, October 26, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., discover an unforgettable evening of music, dancing, and animals while surrounded by underwater wonders.

This unique event invites guests 21+ to don their most creative Halloween costumes and dance the night away with the cool and creepy creatures of the Scranton aquarium, after dark.

With wireless headphones provided, participants can choose from multiple music channels, ensuring a soundtrack for everyone’s dance style — all while surrounded by the vibrant marine life of the aquarium and reptile den.

Local and regional DJs will keep the energy flowing with a variety of genres throughout the night. Artists providing the beats will be Express from Allentown, Jay Guyz from NYC, Brad Baesic from Wilkes-Barre, Sweet Pea from Scranton, and Placebo Effect from Scranton. You choose on your own headphones which track makes you dance!

Enjoy festive beverages available for purchase and provided by Bartari, appropriately including fish bowls to match the environment.

Tickets can be purchased online for $25 at www.electriccityaquarium.com with a special discount for aquarium members, or for $30 at the door on the day of the disco. Tickets are limited, so be sure to secure your spot early!

This Halloween Silent Disco is a savvy way to celebrate the spooky season in an underwater setting! Located inside The Marketplace at Steamtown, The Electric City Aquarium aims to inspire love for wildlife through education, conservation, and unique experiences — such as this Halloween costume party.