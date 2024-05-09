If you’re a business owner and you haven’t started using AI – you MUST listen to this episode! This week Bill sits down with Jeff King, the President of the Pest Rangers.

Expand your mind with discussion on AI’s impact on customer service, contract verification, and even the potential of AI to write books or complete RFPs. They consider the implications of AI in the workforce, debating the balance between automation and human insight.

From examining the use of AI to respond to online reviews to embracing its role in educational content, AI is a game-changing tool for professionals in all industries.

Bill Corcoran and Jeff King also talk about investment strategies with a tech focus, touching on companies like NVIDIA and Tesla, and reflect on how AI influences financial literacy.

