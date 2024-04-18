This week in the blu door studio, Bill chats with Lauren Gorney, co-owner of NEPA’rogi. If you have an entrepreneurial spirit or a curiosity ignited by stories of business navigation, then this episode is for you.

They share the full spectrum of their fruitful entrepreneurial adventures, from embracing unique creative abilities and setting dynamic goals to discussing the transition from business inception to scaling and teaching.

They also reflect on the power of self-belief, the delicate balance of parenting, and the legacy left behind from their business ventures. Of course, they also touch on pierogis and the heritage and culture that informs her brand.

For more episodes of OnTheStacks with host Bill Corcoran check out their Youtube channel, and watch more episodes here in our Podcasts section.