With this line-up of entertainment, it feels like the beginning of a killer spring & summer for music in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Whether you hope to headbang, dance, or sing-along this weekend is packed with exciting events — Record Store Day in Stroudsburg, String Fling in Scranton, and a whole lot more!

All venues listed in no particular order.

This week’s cover photo: Traverse the Abyss is launching Scranton EclipseFest for the first-time ever at the Moon Ballroom in Dickson City on Saturday, April 20. The event will feature 11 of the best heavy metal and hardcore bands from the surrounding region with up-and-coming metalcore band, Traverse the Abyss, headlining the evening.

by: Gabrielle Lang

MAIN STREET JUKEBOX

Filthtraction & Brunch @ Record Store Day

SAT, APRIL 20, 5:00 P.M.

MOON TAVERN BALLROOM

Traverse The Abyss, Nail Bite, Fight From Within, Slapjaw, Brimstoner, etc. @ Scranton EclipseFest

SAT, APRIL 20, 5:00 P.M.

RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE

Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen

FRI, APRIL 19, 9:00 P.M.

Mostly Grateful – 4/20 Celebration

SAT, APRIL 20, 9:00 P.M.

SCRANTON CULTURAL CENTER

The Joe Cirotti Quintet, The Dishonest Fiddlers, Kenny Roby and Amy Laber, and Andrea Asprelli @ String Fling

FRI, APRIL 19, 7:30 P.M.

PENN’S PEAK

Get The Led Out

FRI & SAT, APRIL 19 & 20, 8:00 P.M.

F.M. KIRBY CENTER

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons

FRI, APRIL 19, 7:30 P.M.

Jamie Anzalone from County Lines, k8, DymondCutter @ KirbyFest

SAT, APRIL 20, 5:00 P.M.

NORTH SLOPE PUB & EATERY

Triple Fret

FRI, APRIL 19, 7:00 P.M.

Whiskey Hill Project

SAT, APRIL 20, 7:00 P.M.

Whiskey N Woods

SUN, APRIL 21, 4:00 P.M.

MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE

Angelo Outlaw @ Jim Thorpe Independent Film Festival

SAT, APRIL 20, 6:30 P.M. (with JTIFF events through the weekend)

ARLO’S TAVERN

Robbie and Jack

FRI, APRIL 12, 6:30 P.M.

Bob Tellefson Band

SAT, APRIL 13, 6:30 P.M.

The Casper Band

SUN, APRIL 21, 3:00 P.M.

BEST CIGAR PUB

The Frost Duo

FRI, APRIL 19, 7:00 P.M.

Patrick Motto

SAT, APRIL 20, 7:00 P.M.

BREAKER BREWING OUTPOST

Bradley Phillip Parks

SAT, APRIL 20, 6:00 P.M.

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

Flaxy Morgan

FRI, APRIL 19, 7:00 P.M.

Smooth Restina Glow

SAT, APRIL 20, 7:00 P.M.

POOR RICHARD’S PUB

Fuzzy Park Band

FRI, APRIL 19, 9:00 P.M.

Dashboard Mary

SAT, APRIL 20, 8:00 P.M.

SNAPPER’S BAR AND GRILL

The Boastfuls @ Team Luca Fundraiser

SAT, APRIL 20, 4:00 P.M.

ORIGINAL POCONO PUB

Cobra Boyz

FRI, APRIL 19, 8:00 P.M.

Steve McDaniel

SAT, APRIL 20, 8:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Strawberry Jam Duo

THURS, APRIL 18, 6:00 P.M.

Jeanne & Gary

FRI, APRIL 19, 7:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE

Stingray

FRI, APRIL 19, 6:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

The Pickups Duo

FRI, APRIL 19, 8:00 P.M.

BEER BOYS

PEACH POLAROID

FRI, APRIL 19, 10:00 P.M.

DJ NIVED

SAT, APRIL 20, 10:00 P.M.

SUPER DJ RICH STEELE @ the Patio

SUN, APRIL 14, 3:30 P.M.

SHERMAN THEATER

The Aggrolites @ Sherman Theater

THURS, APRIL 18, 7:00 P.M.

Latin Night w/ DJ Queue @ Sherman Stage at The Renegade Winery

FRI, APRIL 19, 7:00 P.M.

Phazed @ Sherman Showcase

FRI, APRIL 19, 7:00 P.M.

A Brother’s Revival @ Sherman Theater

SAT, APRIL 20, 7:00 P.M.

Cryptical Sunshine @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, APRIL 20, 7:00 P.M.

Jonny Lit’s Jerry Duty @ Sherman Stage at The Renegade Winery

SAT, APRIL 20, 7:00 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

Adam McKinley

THURS, APRIL 18, 6:00 P.M.

Meet Me On Marcie

FRI, APRIL 19, 9:00 P.M.

Mercy Gang

SAT, APRIL 20, 9:00 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

Dan Engvaldsen

FRI, APRIL 19, 6:00 P.M.

KEYSTONE STAGE

Rose Amp Hip Hop Night

SAT, APRIL 20, 10:00 P.M.

RIKASAONMAIN

Sharon Ambrozia & Kenny McGraw @ thejoint53

FRI, APRIL 19, 8:00 P.M.

County Lines @ thejoint53

SAT, APRIL 20, 8:00 P.M.

MCGRATH’S PUB & EATERY

Jonny D

FRI, APRIL 19, 8:00 P.M.

Bryan & Lisa

SAT, APRIL 20, 8:00 P.M.

WIND CREEK EVENT CENTER

Dionne Warwick

FRI, APRIL 19, 8:00 P.M.

Ben Folds and a Piano

THURS, APRIL 20, 8:00 P.M.

The Concert: Tribute to ABBA

SUN, APRIL 21, 8:00 P.M.

AJ’s BAR N’ GRILL

DJ Blendmaster5

FRI, APRIL 19, 9:00 P.M.

Idol Kings – Journey/REO Tribute in the Pavillion

SAT, APRIL 20, 7:00 P.M.

BENNY BREWING CO.

Strawberry Jam Duo

FRI, APRIL 19, 6:30 P.M.

Doug and Sean

SAT, APRIL 20, 6:30 P.M.

HARRY’S BAR

Gabby Tolerico & Aaron Kovalich

FRI, APRIL 19, 8:00 P.M.

Rock God Radio

SAT, APRIL 20, 9:00 P.M.

THE WOODLANDS

Frankie and Toby

FRI, APRIL 19, 6:00 P.M.

The Lance Thomas Band

SAT, APRIL 19, 9:00 P.M.

The DiscoTeks

SAT, APRIL 20, 9:30 P.M

CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT

Kevin Vest

THURS, APRIL 18, 7:00 P.M.

DJ Nino Blanco

FRI, APRIL 19, 9:00 P.M.

Project 90s

SAT, APRIL 20, 8:30 P.M.

The Wanabees

SUN, APRIL 21, 4:00 P.M.

THE THEATER AT NORTH

“Gold Dust Woman” Fleetwood Mac Tribute

FRI, APRIL 19, 7:00 P.M.

Penn State Scranton’s Annual Spring Music Concert

SAT, APRIL 20, 4:00 P.M.

III GUYS RESTAURANT & SPORTS BAR – EDWARDSVILLE

Random Rock

FRI, APRIL 19, 7:00 P.M.

Slip Stream

SAT, APRIL 20, 7:00 P.M.

BROADWAY GRILLE

Open Mic w/ Matt Filer

THURS, APRIL 18, 7:00 P.M.

Brad & Luke

FRI, APRIL 19, 7:00 P.M.

Sienna McGeehan

SAT, APRIL 20, 7:00 P.M.

Matt Filer

SUN, APRIL 21, 3:00 P.M.

SUSQUEHANNA BREWING COMPANY

Stranger Behavior

SAT, APRIL 20, 6:00 P.M.

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

Cellar Sessions @ Breakers

FRI, APRIL 19, 8:30 P.M.

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, APRIL 20, 7:00 P.M.

Chasing Ashlee @ Breakers

SAT, APRIL 20, 8:30 P.M.

The Blend @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, APRIL 20, 9:30 P.M.

THE MINES UNDERGROUND

DJ Venom X @ Spring Swiftie Night

THURS, APRIL 18, 9:00 P.M.

Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.