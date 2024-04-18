Originally from Scranton, Johnny Lit’s Jerry Duty is a Jerry Garcia tribute show making its way to Stroudsburg’s Renegade Winery along their 2024 spring-summer tour.

STROUDSBURG — Johnny Lit’s Jerry Duty plays the Renegade Winery on their stage presented by Sherman Theater on Saturday, April 20.

Doors open at 7:00 pm and the show begins at 8:00pm. Tickets are $18 and can be purchased at www.shermantheather.com or www.johnnylit.com.

Originally rooted in Scranton, Johnny Lit’s Jerry Duty is a nationally touring tribute to the music of Jerry Garcia. They’ll hit the Sherman Stage at Renegade Winery along their 2024 spring-summer tour across the Northeast US that stopped by Wilkes-Barre’s River Street Jazz Cafe in March.

Fronted by Johnny Lit with his high-energy intuitive approach to performances, the group has quickly risen in the live music scene. Johnny Lit’s Jerry Duty includes a cast of all-star lineups with members of Bob Weirs Ratdog, New Riders of the Purple Sage, Melvin Seal’s JGB, Twiddle, American Babies and more.

Sprinkled with authentic instrumentation that will “take you there,” their mission is not only to pay tribute to the music performed by Jerry but also deliver the experience — heavily based on the collective, free flowing improvisation of the artists and audience. Their performances are not just concerts but communal gatherings where fans and artists come together to celebrate the music and lifestyle they love.

Johnny Lit’s Jerry Duty has played venues across the region and beyond, including the Sherman Theater, Mauch Chunk Opera House, Pocono Raceway, Yasgurs Farm “original Woodstock site”, and many more. Now, the rising tribute group will grace the Sherman Theater’s new live music venue at the Renegade Winery in Stroudsburg on 4/20 to spread the good word of Jerry.