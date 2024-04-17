“Oh, Bother!” Winnie the Pooh has found only an empty honey jar. Join Pooh, played by Violet Stefanski, in Winnie the Pooh Kids at Act Out Theatre Group.

From left, Hannah Kazimi, Violet Stefanski and Norah Stefanski are just some of the animals you’ll find in the Hundred Acre Wood.

Winnie the Pooh is ready to leave the house and find some honey for his hungry tummy, but will he every find some? Violet Stefanski plays Winnie the Pooh in Winnie the Pooh Kids at Act Out Theatre Group April 19 through 21.

TAYLOR — Act Out Theatre Group LLC travels back to the Hundred Acre Wood with the musical, Winnie the Pooh Kids.

“This is the perfect production to bring young children to,” said Kalen Churcher, who directed the production. “There is a lot of catchy music and fun dancing that little ones will enjoy. Plus, the run time is about 40 minutes, so they won’t be sitting for too long.”

Winnie the Pooh Kids follows the well-known group of animal friends as they search for their human companion, Christopher Robin, who they fear has been captured by a Backson. Pooh and Piglet, played by Violet and Arya Stefanski of Dunmore, devise a plan to catch the Backson and find Christopher Robin, played by Lennon Chmil-Allan of Scranton. And, of course, Pooh is also interested in filling his noisy tummy with his favorite food — honey.

Hannah Kazimi, from the Back Mountain area, plays the lovable, bouncy Tigger, as well as “the growl” of Pooh’s tummy. Her younger sister, Norah, plays the gloomy donkey, Eeyore.

“I like my role because my costume is really comfortable and Eeyore is different than what I usually play,” said the younger Kazimi, whose past roles have included Charlie the elf in Elf Jr. and Coco the Clown in Little Bit of Magic.

Hannah Kazimi is particularly excited for this part because of the moon shoes she gets to use.

Learning to perform as not only an animal, but an animal with specific character traits was a challenge. Cast members are regularly asked to develop their characters, but humanizing an animal is something very difficult. Arya Stefanski, continuously works on Piglet’s character so he comes across as shy. For Violet Stefanski, it’s been about giving Pooh the right type of voice.

“The hardest part of being Winnie (the Pooh) is trying to get his voice right and slowing down,” she said. “He talks slow, has a deeper tone, is lazy, and loves honey.”

For Norah Kazimi, it’s about leaving her happy personality aside to be gloomier like Eeyore.

“We’ve really had a lot of fun with this production,” said Churcher, of Plymouth. “For a couple of the cast members, this is their very first show. It’s been fun to watch things through their eyes as they start to see the show come to life through their acting, props, and of course — the set.”

Dan Pittman, the owner and artistic director of Act Out is responsible for bringing a glimpse of the Hundred Acre Wood to Taylor. Pittman created a giant tree trunk center stage that holds Pooh’s house. His work was not lost on the cast members either, who described the set as “so cool.”

The cast features a primary cast of children from five to 12 years old. Raelinn Stefanski, Ireland Scott and Finley Culkin are teen cast members who also assist backstage.

In addition to Chmil-Allan, the Kazimis and Stefanskis, the cast includes: Harrison Lucas, as Rabbit; Joey McGuire, as Owl; Brynn Bruner, as Kanga; Raeah Jones, as Roo, and Barrett Jones as a narrator.

Winnie the Pooh kids runs Friday, April 19 through Sunday, April 21.Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday’s matinee at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. Children under 3 are free in a lap. Tickets can be purchased online at www.actouttheatre.com or at the door.

“Yes, this really is a great show for children, but it’s also great for any adult who needs a bit of levity in their life,” Churcher said. “The kiddos are adorable, sure, but they are also talented. Anyone attending is sure to leave with a smile.”

Hannah Kazimi agrees, “People should come see the show because they’re going to love the set, and everyone loves Winnie the Pooh.”

Act Out Theatre Group LLC is primarily a children’s-based workshop theatre located at 802 South Main Street (Suite 804D), in Taylor. The theatre also produces several adult-cast productions annually and offers a variety of classes as part of its arts and education center.