Manning’s Dairy offers over 50 ice cream flavors, sold at their five locations as well as accounts across NEPA.

It’s finally ice cream season, but you can stop at one of Manning’s five locations for your sweet fix all year round.

Manning’s Ice Cream is truly an NEPA staple, right alongside BBQ Middleswarth chips and Old Forge pizza. For four generations and counting, Manning Farm Dairy has provided quality ice cream and milk products to Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Although Manning’s offers cold treats all year long, Jean Manning says the ice cream business really kicks into high gear around Memorial Weekend and stays hot all the way through Labor Day. The busy ice cream season is well on its way just as soon as winter comes to an end. The second the ice melts — we want to eat it for dessert!

The Manning family owns and operates a full dairy farm and five ice cream shoppes throughout Lackawanna County…not to mention 20-25 accounts across the region that feature Manning’s products at their stores and restaurants. They offer milk, dairy, desserts, and most importantly, over 50 flavors of ice cream at most all locations.

It seems like everywhere I go, I see Manning’s on the menu or in the fridge! So, how has this local business set the standard for ice cream quality for so long?

I had the pleasure of chatting with matriarch of the Manning Farm Dairy operation, Jean Manning, to find out. I also stopped by their shop in Clarks Summit for some banana ice cream and hot fudge sauce for my first meal of the day. Hey, there’s no rules to adulting!

Manning Farm Dairy has a storefront in Clarks Summit where you can get ice cream and milk year-round.

Jean Manning, her husband Paul Manning, and the rest of the family currently run the entire Manning’s operation themselves. They’re in charge of the whole process from start to finish; everything from feeding the cows to running the stores, from bottling the milk to delivering the goods.

Everything is made fresh, and everyone plays their role in making the magic happen. They all work together as a family to make sure this delicacy of NEPA always stays just good as the first time you tasted it.

The original Manning’s Farm was built in 1920 and relocated to Dalton in 1964. It was Jean Manning’s father-in-law that wanted to open an ice cream store because it was his favorite dessert. His son and Jean’s husband, Paul Manning inherited the farm around 1974 and that’s when the ice cream store side of the business blew up!

“It become so popular that cars would be lined up along both sides of the road!” said Jean Manning.

Then, they expanded to a Clarks Summit location and onward from there. Jean and Paul Manning wanted to build a business that any of their six children could always return to. Milking cows and having a couple stores wasn’t going to be enough, so they kept building the brand so they could give their family best life they could.

“That was the purpose of the opening of multiple stores — to be able to say to our children ‘yes, there is room for you to make a comfortable living’,” said Jean Manning.

All their children worked on the farm all through their teen and college years, so they never had to search for a job. Their three sons did come back and all work on an aspect of the farm today. No one was ever forced to stay of course, but continued to return nonetheless due to their love and respect for what their family does.

“They were proud to work on the family business,” said Jean Manning. “Now the next generation, the grandchildren are starting to work on the farm and they’re also proud to have this business.”

Grab a scoop at a Manning’s Ice Cream location near you this ice cream season.

Manning’s Dairy Farm and ice cream stores are a source of pride for the family, and they love bringing joy to the community through their dairy products.

“When they’re looking at the ice cream, walking away and talking about how much they’re enjoying the ice cream — that has got to be the best part,” said Jean Manning.

Everybody’s tastes are covered at Manning’s, there’s a flavor for everybody and some even change with the season! They also sell ice cream cakes, ice cream pies, and other desserts so that Manning’s can be a part of every Northeastern Pennsylvania celebration — all the holidays and memories people cherish forever. It’s so special to them.

“Paul and I are always examining the business to see where we can improve,” said Manning. “If we make it better, we make it better. If we can find a better ingredient, we do it. We never compromise.”

They have integrity. Manning Farm Dairy cares about always offering a fresh, quality product. Even when market prices go up, they continue to create the product customers have come to expect. They never compromise on the expectation of the brand and their product clearly has continued to deliver.

“You don’t stay in business as long as we have and start to cut corners,” said Jean Manning.

Over these four generations, for many Manning’s Ice Cream has become a go-to stop after a baseball game, a big part of milestone birthdays, an ideal first job for local teenagers, a take-home late night freezer favorite, a highly successful family business, and so much more.

“The goals are to continue doing what we are doing, continue to care about our customer, and we care about our employees — many of whom have been with us for 30 years,” said Jean Manning.

As the peak time of year for ice cream approaches, be sure to visit your local Manning’s provider and indulge in Northeastern Pennsylvania’s favorite taste under the sun.