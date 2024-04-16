On their newly announced tour, Underoath will perform the They’re Only Chasing Safety album in its entirety, followed by a fan-voted set for every tour date.

STROUDSBURG — American rock band, Underøath sets sights on the Sherman Theater for Friday, December 6 along their 20th Anniversary Tour. They’ll be joined by special guests, Static Dress.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of their influential studio album, They’re Only Chasing Safety, Underoath announces The 20th Anniversary Tour hitting the EU, UK and US in summer and fall 2024. The longstanding post-hardcore band will perform the beloved album in its entirety, followed by a unique fan-voted set every night.

Underoath said in a statement, “Twenty. Years. This is going to be like nothing we’ve ever done. They’re Only Chasing Safety in full every night plus *another* set of songs voted on by each city. Every song from every album over the past 20 years will be on the table. Let’s get nuts.”

The band is offering VIP package tickets Wednesday, April 17 at 10:00 a.m. local time through Friday, April 19 at 9:30 am local time at https://underoath777.com/pages/tour. You can also sign up there for pre-sale access.

The package includes: one GA ticket, a conversation with Underoath in which they will answer fan questions, tell stories, and discuss the impact of They’re Only Chasing Safety on their career, an informal hang with the band and individual photo with the full band, a VIP-exclusive 20th Anniversary edition of They’re Only Chasing Safety on vinyl, a 24-page, full color, standard-sized They’re Only Chasing Safety comic book by Sumerian Comics, and merchandise shopping prior to doors opening to the public.

Numerous pre-sales will be held Wednesday, April 17, and Thursday, April 18, with the General Sale kicking off to the public on Friday, April 19, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

For tickets and more information, visit shermantheater.com or call the Sherman Theater box office.

Each time they have a chance to do something safe, Underoath challenges themselves instead. Their pair of gold albums and three Grammy nominations stand in stark defiance to commercial compromise. The Underoath catalog weaponizes noise, aggression, and ambiance as skillfully as melody.

With each successive release, Underoath reinvents the balance between chaos and harmony. Their compositions, conjured from creative tension, become iconoclastic anthems. The combination of heaviness and headiness found on Define the Great Line makes it the only record of its kind to debut at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

The passion and power are as undeniable on tours with Alice In Chains or Bring Me The Horizon as they are in the sweatiest of intimate shows or their genre-redefining runs on Vans Warped Tour.

Underoath refuses to sit still. Walking an artistic tightrope between immersive access and isolationist otherness, Underoath owns the space between huge choruses and forward-thinking heaviness, both on record and on stage.

The band is currently made up of Spencer Chamberlain on vocals, Tim McTague on guitar, Grant Brandell on bass, Chris Dudley on keyboards, Aaron Gillespie on drums/vocals.

See these metal kings of the 2000s perform their quintessential emo album live in full. Underøath hits the Sherman Theater stage on Friday, December 6.