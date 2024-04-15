For Steven’s Sake’s song “Falling Down” from their new EP just played on 979X Locals Only show following its winter 2024 release.

Led by Steve Kucharski, For Steven’s Sake brings together musicians from the prolific local artist’s life to create an original and sentimental EP appropriately entitled, “Family and Friends Gather Here.”

The EP was released February 9, and their single “Falling Down” was recently featured on 979X’s Sunday night Locals Only show with Lazy E.

In this debut rock n’ roll project, Steve Kucharski takes on vocals and guitars, while various tracks feature his son, Justin Kucharski, on guitar and his father, Rich Kucharski, on bass. Steve knew he may never get this rare opportunity again to play with all his family and friends, so he took advantage by making a record all together.

“Having three generations of my family involved was a priceless moment for me,” said Steve Kucharski. “It started as what I’d call a solo project and morphed into more than that with everyone that got involved.”

For Steven’s Sake is brand new, but Kucharski also plays in the energetic rock band Reach For the Sky, which plays live periodically in NEPA. Kucharski also taps into these regional music scene friendships and connections for the album. “Family and Friends Gather Here” also features Kucharski’s longtime friends Ed Dzielak and Peter Corazzi on drums, Gil Young on bass, and his Reach for the Sky bandmate and buddy, Jay Luke on acoustic guitar.

The new release was recorded at Windmill Agency in Mt Cobb with studio owner Eric Ritter producing and engineering. Steve Kucharski had a date set there to record new music for Reach For the Sky, but not everyone was able to make it — so he decided to keep the studio time to record his own music. Now, Kucharski intends to continue releasing music under both For Steve’s Sake and Reach for the Sky.

“The process of going into the recording studio is something I really enjoy. I enjoy being creative and trying to put those ideas onto a record,” said Kucharski of the experience.

For Steven’s Sake boasts straight-up rock n’ roll whereas Reach For The Sky has a more punk rock quality with an 80s tinge. Although there don’t limit themselves to any boundaries for Reach For The Sky, the album they are currently working on didn’t fit the material that Steve Kucharski had in his back pocket. So this studio time was his chance to make it come to life!

“Falling Down” made its radio debut in March on 979X’s Locals Only show during the segment on Sunday nights from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. This song hits all the marks of classic rock n’ roll with their own fresh sound — head-banging bass, hard-hitting lyrics, and entrancing guitar solos.

“Ironically enough, I started messing around playing a slide guitar, which I’ve never played before,” said Kucharski of the track. “I bought a glass slide at Northeast Music, watched a YouTube video, put the guitar in tuning and basically the music of the track came together that way.”

From there, Kucharski develops the lyrics around all the chaos happening in the world right now, globally, national, and personally. Rockin’ rebel anthem “Falling Down” asks the tough question — are we all falling down?

Next, Kucharski puts the finishing work on an upcoming album for Reach For the Sky. Then, he sees For Steven’s Sake continuing with the release of singles moving forward. So, keep paying attention to both of these local music projects!

Making music is in Steve Kucharski’s blood now. He said he didn’t start playing guitar until 33 years old, and the music helped provide a stress relief for him later in life from the daily grind.

“My goal is to be happy, as silly as that may sound,” said Steve Kucharski. “Being creative and releasing music for me is very self-gratifying and I hope along the way that other people say ‘HEY, THIS ISN’T SO BAD — there are no expectations of grandeur besides that. I just want to be happy and making music makes me happy. If people listen, then its icing on the cake!”

Steve Kucharski is always impressed by all the incredible music being made right here in NEPA and he loves what 979X and Lazy E are doing to promote all the great original music coming out of the area. On the “Friends and Family Gather Here” EP he got to showcase all that multi-generational talent on one electrifying collaborative release.

“Music has afforded me not only the opportunity to continue long-range friendships, but also gain friendships through music in and around this area,” said Kucharski.

Listen to the debut EP from For Steven’s Sake on Spotify, Apple Music, and all places music is streamed. Get a taste of more original music from NEPA bands and artists on 979X’s Locals Only show on every Sunday from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.