This week in the blu door studio, Bill Corcoran sits down with the City of Pittston Mayor, Mike Lombardo. In a world where politics often feels rigid and divisive, Mayor Mike is a breath of fresh air. His commitment to the city he loves is matched by his willingness to roll up his sleeves and tackle challenges head-on, even if it means spending a day on a garbage truck in the dead of winter.

In this episode of OnTheStacks, they take a deep dive into his leadership style and unique ability to connect with constituents through authenticity and humor. But it’s not just about the laughs. Bill and Pittston Mayor Mike Lombardo delve into his psychology education background, from the hypothesis testing model that shapes his problem-solving ability, to the importance of self-critique, embracing mistakes, and connecting with the community.

They also talk about the infrastructure challenges, affordable housing, and the strategic planning for the future of Pittston. On the lighter side of things, they exchange thoughts on the importance of art and music, supporting local artists, city events, and of course, maintaining a sense of humor and simplicity!

For more episodes of OnTheStacks with host Bill Corcoran check out the website, find this podcast on YouTube, and watch more episodes here in our Podcasts section.