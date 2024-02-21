You made it! It’s already the last weekend of February, so celebrate the light at the end of the winter tunnel by catching live entertainment in your town. Top local talent is here to play you out of the bitterest month of the season.
All events listed in no particular order.
This week’s cover photo: Fuzzy Park Band hits the hat trick with three gigs in a row right here in NEPA. Rock the weekend nights away with Fuzzy Park Band at the Honky Tonk in Dunmore on Thursday, Poor Richard’s Pub in Scranton on Friday, and then The Tap at Humboldt Beer Depot in Hazelton on Saturday.
by: Gabrielle Lang
Benny Brewing Co.
Gone Crazy
FRI, FEB 23, 6:30 P.M.
–
Midnight Rhythm Trio
SAT, FEB 24, 6:30 P.M.
Tap at Humboldt Beer Depot
Teddy Young and The Aces
FRI, FEB 23, 7:00 P.M.
–
Fuzzy Park Band
SAT, FEB 24, 7:00 P.M.
Hotel Anthracite
Meet Me on Marcie
SAT, FEB 24, 4:00 P.M.
Sherman Theater
Pure Prairie League @ Sherman Theater
FRI, FEB 23, 7:00 P.M.
–
Artist Showcase @ Sherman Theater
SAT, FEB 24, 7:00 P.M.
–
Into Sunday @ Sherman Showcase
SAT, FEB 24, 7:00 P.M.
–
Frank Viele: Ozzi’s Angels Fundraiser
SUN, FEB 25, 2:00 P.M.
Slingshots Bar & Grill
Gabby Tolerico
FRI, FEB 23, 8:00 P.M.
–
Dashboard Mary
SAT, FEB 24, 8:00 P.M.
The Ritz Theater
Emo Night w/ Layul, Pucker Up! & Surprise Guest
FRI, FEB 23, 8:00 P.M.
–
Gimme Gimme Disco
SAT, FEB 24, 8:00 P.M.
F.M. Kirby Center
The Fab Four – Beatles Tribute
SUN, FEB 25, 7:30 P.M.
Poor Richard’s Pub
Fuzzy Park Band
FRI, FEB 23, 8:00 P.M.
–
Wand’ring Aloud
SAT, FEB 24, 9:00 P.M.
–
The335
SUN, FEB 25, 2:00 P.M.
The Blogg
Jesse Mower Trio
FRI, FEB 23, 9:00 P.M.
Mauch Chunk Opera House
Jack Willhite Rock & Roll Comedy Show
FRI, FEB 23, 8:00 P.M.
–
Bad Animals – The Heart Tribute
SAT, FEB 24, 8:00 P.M.
The VSpot Bar
Jordan McGuire
THURS, FEB 22, 8:00 P.M.
–
Project 90’s
FRI, FEB 23, 9:00 P.M.
–
Until Sunrise
SAT, FEB 24, 9:00 P.M.
RikasaonMain
Reel in the Airs @thejoint53
FRI, FEB 23, 8:00 P.M.
–
Justin Bravo @thejoint53
SAT, FEB 24, 8:00 P.M.
Turkey Hill Brewing Company
Dirk Quinn Band
THURS, FEB 22, 7:00 P.M.
The Stonehouse
Acoustic Sessions
THURS, FEB 22, 7:00 P.M.
–
Acoustic Sessions
FRI, FEB 23, 8:00 P.M.
–
Friend of the Gypsy
SAT, FEB 24, 8:00 P.M.
Arlo’s Tavern
Icing on the Cake
FRI, FEB 23, 6:30 P.M.
–
John Bower
SAT, FEB 24, 6:30 P.M.
–
Dustin Douglas
SUN, FEB 25, 3:00 P.M.
1905 Tavern
570hh Acoustic Duo
FRI, FEB 23, 8:00 P.M.
–
Acoustic Sessions
SAT, FEB 24, 8:00 P.M.
Penn’s Peak
Lee Brice: Me & My Guitar
FRI, FEB 23, 8:00 P.M.
–
Flogging Molly (Sold Out)
SAT, FEB 24, 8:00 P.M.
Honky Tonk Saloon
Fuzzy Park Band
THURS, FEB 22, 6:00 P.M.
III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Mountaintop
Eddie Appnel
SAT, FEB 24, 7:00 P.M.
III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Edwardsville
Triple Fret
FRI, FEB 23, 7:00 P.M.
–
20lb Head
SAT, FEB 24, 7:00 P.M.
Drafts Bar & Grill
2 Chicks, 1 Guitar
FRI, FEB 23, 7:00 P.M.
–
Crosstown Shuttle Duo
SAT, FEB 24, 7:00 P.M.
The Office – Mountaintop Pub
Upper Cutt
SAT, FEB 24, 9:00 P.M.
Snapper’s Bar & Grill
Jimmy Stranger
SUN, FEB 25, 4:00 P.M.
Original Pocono Pub
Aaron Joesph
FRI, FEB 23, 8:00 P.M.
–
Cobra Boyz
SAT, FEB 24, 8:00 P.M.
The Mines Underground
DJ Venom X @ South Beach Neon Glow Party
THURS, FEB 22, 9:00 P.M.
Jam Room Brewing Company
The Quake Trio
FRI, FEB 23, 6:00 P.M.
–
Eddie Seber
SUN, FEB 25, 2:00 P.M.
Breaker Brewing Outpost
Chris Sansky
SAT, FEB 24, 6:00 P.M.
Best Cigar Pub
Whiskey N’ Woods
FRI, FEB 23, 7:00 P.M.
–
Mike Elward
SAT, FEB 24, 7:00 P.M.
AJ’s Bar n’ Grill
DJ Blendmast3rs
FRI, FEB 23, 9:00 P.M.
–
Saints of Sabbath – Black Sabbath Tribute
SAT, FEB 24, 9:00 P.M.
Broadway Grille
Maury & Tim
THURS, FEB 22, 7:00 P.M.
–
Cindy Gunder
FRI, FEB 23, 7:00 P.M.
–
Dina Tulli Davis
SAT, FEB 24, 7:00 P.M.
–
Curious Dog
SUN, FEB 25, 3:00 P.M.
McGrath’s Pub & Eatery
Erich Aten & MEGABAND
FRI, FEB 23, 5:00 P.M.
Beer Boys
DJ Kenton
FRI, FEB 23, 10:00 P.M.
–
DJ Nived
SAT, FEB 24, 10:00 P.M.
North Slope Pub and Eatery
Heads Up Duo
FRI, FEB 23, 7:00 P.M.
–
Bryan Banks
SUN, FEB 25, 4:00 P.M.
Groove Brewing
Marty & Tat
THURS, FEB 22, 6:00 P.M.
River Street Jazz Café
Clarence Spady and the Electric City Band with Tony Carfora
FRI, FEB 23, 8:00 P.M.
–
Halfway to Hell – AC/DC Tribute
SAT, FEB 24, 8:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake
Strawberry Jam Duo
THURS, FEB 22, 6:00 P.M.
–
Strawberry Jam Band
FRI, FEB 23, 7:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre
Dave Cupano
FRI, FEB 23, 6:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Edwardsville
Stingray
FRI, FEB 23, 8:00 P.M.
ShawneeCraft Taproom
Achilles Heart @ Rhythm and Blues
FRI, FEB 23, 7:00 P.M.
–
Andrew Tirado @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, FEB 24, 2:00 P.M.
–
The Two Taboo @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, FEB 24, 7:00 P.M.
–
Regina Sayles @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, FEB 25, 2:00 P.M.
The Woodlands
Frank & Toby @ Streamside
FRI, FEB 23, 6:00 P.M.
–
Leighann & Company @ Streamside
SAT, FEB 24, 9:30 P.M
Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant
Kevin Vest
THURS, FEB 22, 7:00 P.M.
–
DJ Pat Moore
FRI, FEB 23, 9:00 P.M.
–
Hair TV and Skin-n-Bones
SAT, FEB 24, 8:00 P.M.
Mohegan Pennsylvania
Toasted (Formerly known as Mellifluous) @ Breakers
FRI, FEB 23, 8:30 P.M.
–
Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar
SAT, FEB 24, 7:00 P.M.
–
Light Up The Moon @ Breakers
SAT, FEB 24, 8:30 P.M.
–
Toolshed Jack @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, FEB 24, 9:30 P.M.
Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.