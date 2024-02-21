You made it! It’s already the last weekend of February, so celebrate the light at the end of the winter tunnel by catching live entertainment in your town. Top local talent is here to play you out of the bitterest month of the season.

All events listed in no particular order.

This week’s cover photo: Fuzzy Park Band hits the hat trick with three gigs in a row right here in NEPA. Rock the weekend nights away with Fuzzy Park Band at the Honky Tonk in Dunmore on Thursday, Poor Richard’s Pub in Scranton on Friday, and then The Tap at Humboldt Beer Depot in Hazelton on Saturday.

by: Gabrielle Lang

Benny Brewing Co.

Gone Crazy

FRI, FEB 23, 6:30 P.M.

–

Midnight Rhythm Trio

SAT, FEB 24, 6:30 P.M.

Tap at Humboldt Beer Depot

Teddy Young and The Aces

FRI, FEB 23, 7:00 P.M.

–

Fuzzy Park Band

SAT, FEB 24, 7:00 P.M.

Hotel Anthracite

Meet Me on Marcie

SAT, FEB 24, 4:00 P.M.

Sherman Theater

Pure Prairie League @ Sherman Theater

FRI, FEB 23, 7:00 P.M.

–

Artist Showcase @ Sherman Theater

SAT, FEB 24, 7:00 P.M.

–

Into Sunday @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, FEB 24, 7:00 P.M.

–

Frank Viele: Ozzi’s Angels Fundraiser

SUN, FEB 25, 2:00 P.M.

Slingshots Bar & Grill

Gabby Tolerico

FRI, FEB 23, 8:00 P.M.

–

Dashboard Mary

SAT, FEB 24, 8:00 P.M.

The Ritz Theater

Emo Night w/ Layul, Pucker Up! & Surprise Guest

FRI, FEB 23, 8:00 P.M.

–

Gimme Gimme Disco

SAT, FEB 24, 8:00 P.M.

F.M. Kirby Center

The Fab Four – Beatles Tribute

SUN, FEB 25, 7:30 P.M.

Poor Richard’s Pub

Fuzzy Park Band

FRI, FEB 23, 8:00 P.M.

–

Wand’ring Aloud

SAT, FEB 24, 9:00 P.M.

–

The335

SUN, FEB 25, 2:00 P.M.

The Blogg

Jesse Mower Trio

FRI, FEB 23, 9:00 P.M.

Mauch Chunk Opera House

Jack Willhite Rock & Roll Comedy Show

FRI, FEB 23, 8:00 P.M.

–

Bad Animals – The Heart Tribute

SAT, FEB 24, 8:00 P.M.

The VSpot Bar

Jordan McGuire

THURS, FEB 22, 8:00 P.M.

–

Project 90’s

FRI, FEB 23, 9:00 P.M.

–

Until Sunrise

SAT, FEB 24, 9:00 P.M.

RikasaonMain

Reel in the Airs @thejoint53

FRI, FEB 23, 8:00 P.M.

–

Justin Bravo @thejoint53

SAT, FEB 24, 8:00 P.M.

Turkey Hill Brewing Company

Dirk Quinn Band

THURS, FEB 22, 7:00 P.M.

The Stonehouse

Acoustic Sessions

THURS, FEB 22, 7:00 P.M.

–

Acoustic Sessions

FRI, FEB 23, 8:00 P.M.

–

Friend of the Gypsy

SAT, FEB 24, 8:00 P.M.

Arlo’s Tavern

Icing on the Cake

FRI, FEB 23, 6:30 P.M.

–

John Bower

SAT, FEB 24, 6:30 P.M.

–

Dustin Douglas

SUN, FEB 25, 3:00 P.M.

1905 Tavern

570hh Acoustic Duo

FRI, FEB 23, 8:00 P.M.

–

Acoustic Sessions

SAT, FEB 24, 8:00 P.M.

Penn’s Peak

Lee Brice: Me & My Guitar

FRI, FEB 23, 8:00 P.M.

–

Flogging Molly (Sold Out)

SAT, FEB 24, 8:00 P.M.

Honky Tonk Saloon

Fuzzy Park Band

THURS, FEB 22, 6:00 P.M.

III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Mountaintop

Eddie Appnel

SAT, FEB 24, 7:00 P.M.

III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Edwardsville

Triple Fret

FRI, FEB 23, 7:00 P.M.

–

20lb Head

SAT, FEB 24, 7:00 P.M.

Drafts Bar & Grill

2 Chicks, 1 Guitar

FRI, FEB 23, 7:00 P.M.

–

Crosstown Shuttle Duo

SAT, FEB 24, 7:00 P.M.

The Office – Mountaintop Pub

Upper Cutt

SAT, FEB 24, 9:00 P.M.

Snapper’s Bar & Grill

Jimmy Stranger

SUN, FEB 25, 4:00 P.M.

Original Pocono Pub

Aaron Joesph

FRI, FEB 23, 8:00 P.M.

–

Cobra Boyz

SAT, FEB 24, 8:00 P.M.

The Mines Underground

DJ Venom X @ South Beach Neon Glow Party

THURS, FEB 22, 9:00 P.M.

Jam Room Brewing Company

The Quake Trio

FRI, FEB 23, 6:00 P.M.

–

Eddie Seber

SUN, FEB 25, 2:00 P.M.

Breaker Brewing Outpost

Chris Sansky

SAT, FEB 24, 6:00 P.M.

Best Cigar Pub

Whiskey N’ Woods

FRI, FEB 23, 7:00 P.M.

–

Mike Elward

SAT, FEB 24, 7:00 P.M.

AJ’s Bar n’ Grill

DJ Blendmast3rs

FRI, FEB 23, 9:00 P.M.

–

Saints of Sabbath – Black Sabbath Tribute

SAT, FEB 24, 9:00 P.M.

Broadway Grille

Maury & Tim

THURS, FEB 22, 7:00 P.M.

–

Cindy Gunder

FRI, FEB 23, 7:00 P.M.

–

Dina Tulli Davis

SAT, FEB 24, 7:00 P.M.

–

Curious Dog

SUN, FEB 25, 3:00 P.M.

McGrath’s Pub & Eatery

Erich Aten & MEGABAND

FRI, FEB 23, 5:00 P.M.

Beer Boys

DJ Kenton

FRI, FEB 23, 10:00 P.M.

–

DJ Nived

SAT, FEB 24, 10:00 P.M.

North Slope Pub and Eatery

Heads Up Duo

FRI, FEB 23, 7:00 P.M.

–

Bryan Banks

SUN, FEB 25, 4:00 P.M.

Groove Brewing

Marty & Tat

THURS, FEB 22, 6:00 P.M.

River Street Jazz Café

Clarence Spady and the Electric City Band with Tony Carfora

FRI, FEB 23, 8:00 P.M.

–

Halfway to Hell – AC/DC Tribute

SAT, FEB 24, 8:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake

Strawberry Jam Duo

THURS, FEB 22, 6:00 P.M.

–

Strawberry Jam Band

FRI, FEB 23, 7:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre

Dave Cupano

FRI, FEB 23, 6:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Edwardsville

Stingray

FRI, FEB 23, 8:00 P.M.

ShawneeCraft Taproom

Achilles Heart @ Rhythm and Blues

FRI, FEB 23, 7:00 P.M.

–

Andrew Tirado @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, FEB 24, 2:00 P.M.

–

The Two Taboo @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, FEB 24, 7:00 P.M.

–

Regina Sayles @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, FEB 25, 2:00 P.M.

The Woodlands

Frank & Toby @ Streamside

FRI, FEB 23, 6:00 P.M.

–

Leighann & Company @ Streamside

SAT, FEB 24, 9:30 P.M

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant

Kevin Vest

THURS, FEB 22, 7:00 P.M.

–

DJ Pat Moore

FRI, FEB 23, 9:00 P.M.

–

Hair TV and Skin-n-Bones

SAT, FEB 24, 8:00 P.M.

Mohegan Pennsylvania

Toasted (Formerly known as Mellifluous) @ Breakers

FRI, FEB 23, 8:30 P.M.

–

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, FEB 24, 7:00 P.M.

–

Light Up The Moon @ Breakers

SAT, FEB 24, 8:30 P.M.

–

Toolshed Jack @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, FEB 24, 9:30 P.M.

Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.