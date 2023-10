To start off spooky season in rock headlines…Ice Nine Kills completes their horror saga, new album JUST DROPPED from Another Day Dawns, and happy news on the tiniest member of Disturbed!

All this and more on Gabbin’ w/ Gabby hosted by Mike Duffy and Gabby Lang, watch it here and on Facebook:

For more in rock and entertainment news, check out 979X.com and The Weekender for new stories arriving everyday on the local and national scene.